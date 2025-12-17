Finance Awards Wales 2026 Opens for Nominations

Finance Awards Wales has announced the launch of the 2026 awards season, officially opening nominations to honour the outstanding achievements of finance professionals across Wales.

Now entering its ninth year, the Awards continue to be a cornerstone event in the Welsh business calendar, recognising the individuals and teams driving financial excellence and innovation throughout the region.

With a wide range of categories, from Rising Star of the Year to CFO/FD of the Year, the 2026 winners will be revealed in May at Holland House, Cardiff. This year’s awards will once again shine a spotlight on the vital role finance professionals play in organisational success and economic growth across Wales.

Matt Hyde, Founder of Finance Awards Wales, said:

“As our finance community continues to grow and diversify, we’re proud to introduce new categories that reflect the changing landscape. The Excellence in DEI Award recognises those driving exceptional commitment to advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Finance, while the Best Place to Work Award highlights how organisations have developed professional training and advancement for all it’s employees at all levels. These, alongside 13 other categories, ensure we celebrate the full spectrum of talent and innovation in Welsh finance.”

John Cullen Partner at Menzies said:

“With so many great strategies for DEI in the world of finance, Menzies wanted to support an award that showcased and celebrated the best of, inspiring us all to find ways of increasing the impact of finance within all communities.”

The judging panel will once again be chaired by Ken Poole, Head of Economic Development for Cardiff Council, and includes industry leaders such as:

Mike Fowler (Finance Director, Leekes Group)

Emma Peterson (Director, Recruit 121)

Mark Tweed (Group CFO, Propel Finance)

Sally Tuhami (Director of Finance, Confused.com)

Victoria Rose (Chief Financial Officer, Optimum SME Finance Ltd)

Iestyn Evans (Chief Financial Officer, Monmouthshire Building Society)

Recruit 121, a specialist finance recruitment firm, returns as the host sponsor. Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121, said:

“Finance Awards Wales continues to be a celebration of the exceptional talent within our sector. It’s a privilege to support an event that recognises both emerging professionals and seasoned leaders who are shaping the future of finance in Wales.”

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said: