Finance Awards Wales 2026 Celebrates Standout Talent in Welsh Finance Sector

The Welsh finance community gathered to celebrate the outstanding individuals, teams and organisations shaping the future of finance in Wales at the Finance Awards Wales 2026.
The evening at Mercure Holland House, Cardiff, brought together finance professionals for a night that highlighted the depth of talent and innovation across the sector. Organisers said that from early career rising stars to seasoned financial leaders, the awards showcased the diversity and strength of finance in Wales.
This year's awards saw a record number of entries, with more companies represented across the nominations than in any previous year.
Matt Hyde, Founder of Finance Awards Wales, said:
“Each year the bar rises, and 2026 was no different. We had a record number of nominations across the board, and the calibre of talent on show was simply phenomenal. It's a privilege to spotlight the individuals and teams who are not just delivering excellence but driving real change across Wales. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists — you truly represent the best of the sector.”
Winners and Highly Commended:
CFO / Finance Director of the Year Sponsored by Recruit 121
Winner: Robbie Mazzeo, Admiral Money
Finance Controller of the Year
Winner: Charlotte Chittleburgh, IG Lintels
Young Finance Director of the Year Sponsored by B2B IT solutions
Winner: Evan Hazelwood, UK Space Agency
Highly Commended: David Middleton, Flotek
Finance Manager of the Year Sponsored by ACCA
Winner: Lauren Horburgh, Target Group Limited
Highly Commended: Katie Jeffrey, Pepper Money
Best Place to Work Sponsored by The South Wales Trunk Agent
Winner: Green and Co
Highly Commended: Transport for Wales
Accountant of the Year Sponsored by Menzies
Winner: Claire Jones, OGI
Highly Commended: Charlotte Mancuzo, Transport for Wales
Finance Project of the Year Sponsored by Time Finance
Winner: Propel Finance
Highly Commended: Iris Care Group — Project Slim
Large Finance Team of the Year Sponsored by ACCA
Winner: Propel Finance Plc
Highly Commended: Amgueddfa Cymru — National Museum of Wales
Small Finance Team of the Year Sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society
Winner: Freight Logistics Solutions Limited
Highly Commended: Mrs Buckét Cleaning Services Limited
Accounting Technician of the Year Sponsored by AAT
Winner: Brandon Ayres
Highly Commended: Olivia Ampleford, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board
Rising Star Sponsored by Clockwise
Winner: Katie Keefe, GE Aircraft Engines
Highly Commended: Nicola Ferguson, Coedffranc Town Council
Independent Practice of the Year
Winner: Elevate Accountancy
Finance Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by University of South Wales
Winner: Abbie Housler, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water
Highly Commended: Catrin Lewis, Hywel Dda University Health Board
Payroller of the Year
Winner: Kay Augustus, Augustus Payroll
Highly Commended: Tom Coombs, Steadfast Payroll
Public Sector Sponsored by CIPFA
Winner: Transport for Wales & Welsh Government
Highly Commended: UK Space Agency
ESG Excellence Sponsored by Barford Owen Davies
Winner: The Welsh Sport Association
Highly Commended: Flexicare (Group) Limited
Financial Planning / IFA Sponsored by Taek Legal
Winner: Beesure