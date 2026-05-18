Finance Awards Wales 2026 Celebrates Standout Talent in Welsh Finance Sector

The Welsh finance community gathered to celebrate the outstanding individuals, teams and organisations shaping the future of finance in Wales at the Finance Awards Wales 2026.

The evening at Mercure Holland House, Cardiff, brought together finance professionals for a night that highlighted the depth of talent and innovation across the sector. Organisers said that from early career rising stars to seasoned financial leaders, the awards showcased the diversity and strength of finance in Wales.

This year's awards saw a record number of entries, with more companies represented across the nominations than in any previous year.

Matt Hyde, Founder of Finance Awards Wales, said:

“Each year the bar rises, and 2026 was no different. We had a record number of nominations across the board, and the calibre of talent on show was simply phenomenal. It's a privilege to spotlight the individuals and teams who are not just delivering excellence but driving real change across Wales. Congratulations to all our winners and finalists — you truly represent the best of the sector.”

Winners and Highly Commended:

CFO / Finance Director of the Year Sponsored by Recruit 121

Winner: Robbie Mazzeo, Admiral Money

Finance Controller of the Year

Winner: Charlotte Chittleburgh, IG Lintels

Young Finance Director of the Year Sponsored by B2B IT solutions

Winner: Evan Hazelwood, UK Space Agency

Highly Commended: David Middleton, Flotek

Finance Manager of the Year Sponsored by ACCA

Winner: Lauren Horburgh, Target Group Limited

Highly Commended: Katie Jeffrey, Pepper Money

Best Place to Work Sponsored by The South Wales Trunk Agent

Winner: Green and Co

Highly Commended: Transport for Wales

Accountant of the Year Sponsored by Menzies

Winner: Claire Jones, OGI

Highly Commended: Charlotte Mancuzo, Transport for Wales

Finance Project of the Year Sponsored by Time Finance

Winner: Propel Finance

Highly Commended: Iris Care Group — Project Slim

Large Finance Team of the Year Sponsored by ACCA

Winner: Propel Finance Plc

Highly Commended: Amgueddfa Cymru — National Museum of Wales

Small Finance Team of the Year Sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society

Winner: Freight Logistics Solutions Limited

Highly Commended: Mrs Buckét Cleaning Services Limited

Accounting Technician of the Year Sponsored by AAT

Winner: Brandon Ayres

Highly Commended: Olivia Ampleford, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board

Rising Star Sponsored by Clockwise

Winner: Katie Keefe, GE Aircraft Engines

Highly Commended: Nicola Ferguson, Coedffranc Town Council

Independent Practice of the Year

Winner: Elevate Accountancy

Finance Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by University of South Wales

Winner: Abbie Housler, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water

Highly Commended: Catrin Lewis, Hywel Dda University Health Board

Payroller of the Year

Winner: Kay Augustus, Augustus Payroll

Highly Commended: Tom Coombs, Steadfast Payroll

Public Sector Sponsored by CIPFA

Winner: Transport for Wales & Welsh Government

Highly Commended: UK Space Agency

ESG Excellence Sponsored by Barford Owen Davies

Winner: The Welsh Sport Association

Highly Commended: Flexicare (Group) Limited

Financial Planning / IFA Sponsored by Taek Legal

Winner: Beesure