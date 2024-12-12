Finance Awards Wales 2025 Launches

Finance Awards Wales is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2025 awards season, inviting nominations to celebrate the remarkable achievements of finance professionals throughout Wales.

Entering its eighth year, Finance Awards Wales has become an anticipated annual event, spotlighting the dedicated finance talent that drives success across the region.

With a broad array of categories, from Rising Star of the Year to CFO/FD of the Year, this year’s winners will be revealed in May at Holland House in Cardiff. The 2025 Awards aim to honor both teams and individuals whose outstanding efforts contribute to the thriving Welsh finance sector, highlighting their crucial role in organizational and economic progress.

Matt Hyde, Managing Director of Finance Awards Wales, expressed his excitement about the event’s continued evolution.

“As our finance community broadens its horizons, we’re excited to showcase talent across new categories, including the ESG Excellence award, which highlights the role finance professionals play in driving positive change as well as the new Third Sector category to recognise the work done in this important sector. These alongside 13 other awards designed to celebrate the diversity and innovation within our sector.”

The judging panel, led by Ken Poole, Head of Economic Development for Cardiff Council, will include Mike Fowler, Finance Director of Leekes Group, Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121, and Mark Tweed, Group CFO of Propel Finance. Sally Tuhami, Director of Finance at Confused.com and Victoria Rose, Chief Financial Officer at Optimum SME Finance Ltd alongside guest judges, will ensure an inclusive and thorough review of the nominees’ achievements and contributions.

Recruit 121, a specialist finance recruitment firm, continues as the principal sponsor. Emma Peterson, Director of Recruit 121, shared her enthusiasm:

“The Finance Awards Wales are a highlight of the business calendar, showcasing outstanding talent in Welsh finance. I am proud to be part of the 2025 Awards as we celebrate both emerging and established finance professionals.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said:

“The Welsh Government is very proud to continue to champion and support our thriving finance sector, and these Awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the wealth and diversity of talent across Wales. I encourage everyone to nominate those teams and individuals that are driving positive change and achieving success across the industry, and in turn making a valued contribution to building a stronger, more prosperous Welsh economy.”

For more information or sponsorship inquiries, please contact: