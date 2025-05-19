Finalists Unveiled for Bro Radio’s Community Awards 2025

Bro Radio has unveiled the 33 finalists in this year's Community Awards with Chris Davies Estate Agents.

It follows four weeks of nominations from the community and hours of judging by panels made up of community leaders, awards sponsors and Bro Radio directors and volunteers.

Bro Radio's Community Awards sets out to celebrate everything great about living, working and visiting the county, with the finalists being recognised at a black-tie event taking place at Penarth Pier on Friday 6th June 2025.

Bro Radio's Community Awards are sponsored by Chris Davies Estate Agents, the Vale's largest independent estate agent, helping people to move home since 1989.

The awards have been made possible through the support of category sponsors Barry YMCA, CJCH Solicitors, Fun Harbour, Mack Events, The Big Fresh Catering Company, Thornton Travel, The HR Dept, Rosedew Farm, Sullivans Greengrocers and Specsavers Barry, Networking Reception Sponsors Churchfields Homecare and Official Photographer Shutterhire Photography.

The 2025 Bro Radio Community Awards Finalists are:

Business of the Year, sponsored by CJCH Solicitors

Griffin Books

Poppins Daycare

SoulSpin Ltd.

Community Champion, sponsored by Thornton Travel

Harriet Valentino

Laura Bradshaw

Pam Morgan

Community Group of the Year, sponsored by YMCA Barry

Foodshare Pantry

Hive Guys

Social Sisters

Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Rosedew Farm

Claire & Tim Whalley – Barry Island Spirits Co

Olga Bartlett – O.Bartlett Strength Therapy

Theresa Goodwin-Harrison – True Aim Activities

Teacher of the Year, sponsored by The Big Fresh Catering Company

Christine Wells

Gemma Roderick

Laura McCarthy

The Charity Award, sponsored by Sullivan’s Greengrocers

Motion Control Dance

Ty Hapus

With Music In Mind

The John Lewis Community Event of the Year

Barry Pride

GlastonBarry Fringe Community Festival

Barry St David’s Day Festival

Triumph Over Adversity, sponsored by Specsavers Barry

Emma Mallam

Hilary James

Lisa Eveleigh

Sports Club of the Year, sponsored by HR Dept. South Wales

Llantwit Major AFC

Snap Fitness Barry

Vale Vipers Basketball Club

Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Mack Events

Joanne Schup – NCI St Donats

Trevor Harris – Penarth Sea Cadets

Mandy Giltinan – Vale Girlguiding

Young Person of the Year, sponsored by Fun Harbour

Soffia Kelly

Max Murai-Jones

Mollie Thomas

Patrick Downes, who will be hosting Bro Radio’s Community Awards on 6th June, said:

“The quality of the entries this year has really blown us away. This is our fifth Community Awards and we continue to be overwhelmed by the amazing work that businesses, organisations, sports groups and individuals are doing right across the Vale of Glamorgan to make it such a special place to live, work, volunteer and visit. “I’m looking forward to celebrating the work of each of our finalists and unveiling our winners at Penarth Pier Pavilion on Friday 6th June.”

In the weeks up to the Awards evening, Bro Radio will be welcoming each of the finalists into the studios to share more about their contributions to life in the Vale of Glamorgan, which will be broadcast on air and via its social media channels.

The Community Awards evening will be broadcast live on Bro Radio on Friday 6th June, from 7pm, with highlights on social media.