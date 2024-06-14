Finalists Revealed for Welsh Teaching Awards

The finalists have been announced for the sixth annual Professional Teaching Awards Cymru.

For the first time the awards, which recognise the work of the education workforce in Wales, were open to colleges as well as schools.

Nominations for the most inspiring, talented, and dedicated education professionals were received from parents, carers, learners and colleagues across Wales.

The 10 award categories include Headteacher/Principal of the Year, Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language, Outstanding New Teacher, Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, Learners’ Award for Best Teacher/Lecturer, Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School, Learning Support Assistant, and Betty Campbell (MBE) award for promoting the contributions and perspectives of Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities. New categories for this year are Lecturer of the Year and Learners’ Engagement in School/College.

The new Learners’ Engagement in School/College category was created to award a school or college that has demonstrated an excellent approach to help improve learner engagement and attendance.

The three schools and colleges which have gone above and beyond to improve learner engagement and are finalists for the new Learners’ Engagement award are Bishop Vaughan Catholic School, Gower College Swansea, and The College Merthyr Tydfil.

Engagement in school/college impacts attainment, well-being and citizenship, and the award celebrates where learners have been supported in this area.

Sadie Thackaberry (Coleg Cambria, Mold), Emma Smith (Gower College, Swansea) and Katie Davies (Bridgend College, Bridgend) are the finalists for the new Lecturer of the Year award.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: