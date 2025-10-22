Finalists Revealed for the Mastering Diversity Awards 2025

The Mastering Diversity Awards 2025, headlined by Leigh Day – Lawyers Against Injustice, have unveiled their shortlist of finalists.

Hosted by Mastering Diversity CIC, the organisers said the Awards “aim to celebrate those who don’t just talk about diversity — they live it, lead it, and lift others through it”.

The black tie Mastering Diversity Awards Gala 2025 will take place on Monday 18th November at 5pm in the Senedd, Cardiff Bay. Sponsored by Vaughan Gething MS, the event will be hosted by sports journalist Molly Stephens and will feature keynote speaker Philip Lof, a Welsh diplomat based in Brussels.

The evening will also premiere the full-length Mastering Diversity documentary by filmmaker Georgios Dimitropoulos.

Bernie Davies, the Awards founder, said:

“These finalists are the living proof that diversity is not a tick-box — it’s Wales’ superpower. Every name on this list represents courage, innovation, and the unwavering belief that inclusion builds stronger communities and better futures.”

Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by Headline Partner Leigh Day, Lawyers Against Injustice

Honouring those whose legacy has changed the fabric of equality and inclusion in Wales.

Finalists include Mutale Merrill OBE (BAWSO / Welsh Government Board)

Professor Sue Wong CBE (Cardiff University)

Professor Anita Thapar (Cardiff University)

Rae Cornish (Welsh Government)

Sharon James-Evans (Cardiff and Vale College)

“To recognise those who have given a lifetime to advancing justice, equality and representation is an honour we at Leigh Day deeply value,” said Julia Reynolds, Clinical Negligence Partner for Leigh Day. “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting diverse leadership and standing up for fairness in every sphere of society.”

CATEGORY HIGHLIGHTS

Community Champion – Grassroots heroes transforming lives through connection and care (Partner: TrialMed)

Finalists include Beth Baldwin (Fabulous Facilitator), Colosseum Gym Cardiff, and Women Academy Wales (Emma Hopkins, Andrea Byrne & Beth Baldwin). See full list

Business Champion – Enterprises proving inclusive business is smart business (Partners: Hugh James & NatWest)

Finalists include Ammar Akhtar (Finalrentals), Caroline Smith (Smudged), Deb Barrow (BarrowHR), Julie Grabham (JG HR Solutions Ltd), and others. See full list

Education Champion – Educators shaping minds through equity and inspiration (Partner: FinTech Wales)

Finalists include Fabiola Doano (Apoyo Courses Ltd), John Meredith (Diocese of Swansea & Brecon), Paula Timms (Kidscape / Children in Wales), and Shelley Davies (Pencoed Comprehensive School). See full list

Representation Champion – Voices amplifying visibility and belonging (Partner: Browne Jacobson)

Finalists include Anna Cooper (Menstrual Health Project), Anna-Louise Bates (Believe Organ Donor Support), Naheed Ashraf (Active Lives), and Nicola Noël (Brainworks Therapy). See full list

Health Champion – Leaders healing through advocacy and heart (Partner: Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust)

Finalists include Athika Ahmed (Cardiff & Vale UHB), Barbara Chidgey (Daring to Dream), Emma Jay Hopkins (Wellfinite / LifeShaper), Faith Walker (Friends of Cymru Sickle Cell & Thalassaemia CIC), and Sinnead Ali (Womb CIC). See full list

STEM Champion – Visionaries making science and technology more inclusive (Partner: Ogi)

Finalists include Dr Emma Yhnell, Professor Haley Gomez MBE, Professor Sue Wong CBE, Professor Tom Crick MBE, and Wendy Sadler. See full list

Public Sector Champion – Civil leaders driving equality in public service (Partner: Tramshed Tech)

Finalists include Gez Martin (Welsh Government), Rae Cornish (Welsh Government), Dave Crews (South Wales Fire & Rescue), Shirley Newbury (Neath Port Talbot Council), and Mutale Merrill OBE (BAWSO / Welsh Government Advisory Roles). See full list

Cognitive & Neurodiversity Champion – Re-imagining workplaces to celebrate every kind of mind (Partner: Voce Consult Ltd)

Finalists include Caroline Smith (Smudged), Dan Cook (Welsh Rugby Union), Dr Kai Thomas (Cardiff University), Helen Rees (Neuroble), and others. See full list

Gender Equality Champion – Leaders breaking ceilings and rebalancing representation (Partner: Legal News)

Finalists include Beth Baldwin (Women’s Academy Wales), Dr Joanna Martin (Cardiff University), Emily Griffiths (ForTheWomenUK), and Holly Hostettler-Davies (University of Law). See full list

Sports Champion – Athletes and organisations transforming sport into a space for all (Partner: Team Cymru / Wales)

Finalists include Osamagbe Cymru Unleashed (OTID Entertainment), Disability Sport Wales (Fiona Reid, CEO), Cymru Women’s Sport, Siân Lewis (Urdd Gobaith Cymru), and Karen Hopkins (Wheelchair Rugby). See full list

“The Mastering Diversity Awards do not just celebrate achievement — they celebrate the why behind it. Every finalist here reminds us that diversity is the engine of progress,” said Bernie Davies.