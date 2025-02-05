Finalists for the First HR in Wales Awards Revealed

Organisations and businesses from across Wales have been recognised for their high standards of HR and people development practices with the announcement of the shortlist for the first ever HR in Wales awards ceremony.

Launched by Lesley Richards, independent HR consultant and former head of the CIPD in Wales, with support from industry experts Louise Price (Hugh James), Mera Mann (Human Resourcing), and Paul Harris (Skylite Associates), the HR in Wales awards will celebrate the achievements of HR and people development professionals following the CIPD’s (the body representing HR and people development in the UK and globally) pause on its awards program in Wales.

The lunchtime ceremony will take place at the Marriott Hotel, Cardiff on Friday 14th March and will be hosted by Wales’ own Traitors star and mental health advocate, Andrew Jenkins.

Building on the prestige earnt by the CIPD’s annual programme in Wales, 97 businesses, teams and individuals entered eight categories, with a shortlist of 50 going forward for judging. The shortlist represents the achievements of a range of organisations, both large and small, during a year that has been defined by economic uncertainty and significant recruitment challenges.

Finalists for 2025 include: Monmouthshire Building Society, BBC Cymru Wales, Mrs Bucket Commercial Cleaning, Creditsafe, Atradius, Ogi and Joseph Heler.

Commenting on the brand new awards, Lesley Richards, said:

“We are so proud to be hosting the first ever HR in Wales Awards to celebrate those who have helped improve HR and people development standards across the country. For the last seven years The CIPD Awards in Wales has been an opportunity to recognise and reward those making a difference in the field – we didn’t want the HR community to miss out on what has become an annual highlight and motivator for continued innovation. “People are at the heart of what we do in HR and people development so we’ve made the categories more people focused, including the addition of the brand new creativity and innovation category – allowing Teams to showcase their outside the box thinking and new initiatives. The HR in Wales shortlist truly is a testament to the remarkable work being done here.”

The awards will be judged by recognised industry professionals including: Caroline Belasco (Executive Director of People – Beacon Cymru), Mark Stevenson (Chief People Officer – South Wales Police), Tracy Hibbert (Chief People Officer – Bangor University), Neil Lewis (Director of People and Organisational Design – Public Health Wales), James Ellis (Head of HR – Celsa Manufacturing), and the CIPD’s own Director of People and Transformation, Amanda Arrowsmith.

The shortlisted finalists for each category are:

Creativity and Innovation

Freshwater

Monmouthshire Building Society

NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership

Ogi

Diversity and Inclusion

ACT Training

Adferiad

BBC Cymru Wales

Freshwater

National Fostering Group

ThinkDif with Creditsafe

Engagement and Communication

Aneurin Bevan UHB with HEIW

Eco2 Management Services

Joseph Heler Ltd.

Mrs Bucket Commercial Cleaning

Learning and Development

BBC Cymru Wales

Matthew Gibbs

Mrs Bucket Commercial Cleaning

Ogi

Principality Building Society

Trade Centre Group

Talent Management

Creditsafe

Freshwater

Ogi

Wellbeing

ACT Training

Admiral Group

Atradius

Healthy HR Consultancy

Hugh James

Itec Skills and Employment

Vishay Newport

Rising Star

Elena Morris – NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership

Hannah Bevan – BBC Cymru Wales

James Green – NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership

Jen Walters – Principality Building Society

Millie Tottle – NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership

Sam Brewer – Admiral Group

Timea Gal – Vishay Newport

Excellence in People Leadership

Andrew Cooper – Aneurin Bevan UHB / HEIW

Delyth Williams – Adra

Diane Brooks – Hugh James

Gethin Nadin – Benefex

Kate Ablett – Mrs Bucket Commercial Cleaning

Lisa Hand – Ogi

Nerys Evans – Eastman Chemical

Nick Carter – Carter People Development

Rachael Tate – National Fostering Group

Rachel Cooper – ACT

Sarah Last – BBC Cymru Wales

Sheenagh Rees – Neath Port Talbot Council

The HR in Wales Awards are supported by Hugh James, Human Resourcing, Skylite Associates, Lesley Richards Limited, JGHR Solutions Limited, Monmouthshire Building Society, CIPD, Welsh Government, ACT and ALS.

The HR in Wales Awards will take place on Friday 14th March 2025 at the Marriott Hotel, Cardiff. For more information visit: www.hrinwales.co.uk