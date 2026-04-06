Finalists for 2026 HR in Wales Awards Announced

Businesses and organisations across Wales have been recognised for their outstanding HR and people development practices with the announcement of the shortlist for the second ever HR in Wales awards.

Launched by Lesley Richards, independent HR consultant and former head of the CIPD in Wales, in 2025 with support from industry experts Louise Price (Hugh James), Mera Mann (Human Resourcing), and Paul Harris (Skylite Associates), the HR in Wales awards will celebrate the achievements of HR and people development professionals across Wales with a special lunchtime ceremony.

This year’s awards will take place at the Marriott Hotel, Cardiff on Friday 1st May and will be hosted by former Wales international, host of the Sportin Wales Podcast and Prostate Cymru ambassador, Alex Cuthbert.

Building on the success of last year’s ceremony, 98 businesses, teams and individuals entered across nine categories, with a shortlist of 53 going forward for judging. The shortlist reflects the achievements of a range of organisations, both large and small, during a year shaped by ongoing economic uncertainty, global challenges and a rapidly changing talent landscape.

Finalists for 2026 include: Atradius, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Bangor University, S4C, St John Ambulance Cymru, Welsh Local Government Association, Valleys to Coast, Freshwater and last year’s Learning and Development winner, Mrs Buckét Cleaning Services.

Commenting on finalists, Lesley Richards, said:

“We are very proud to host the second HR in Wales Awards ceremony and those who show what great HR looks like in practice. The competition this year has been fierce, with an impressive number of entries in the Transformation and Change category in particular. “After what’s been such a challenging year for so many businesses it’s so incredible to see employers respond to economic uncertainty and turn it into an opportunity to strengthen their workforce and streamline operations. People are at the heart of what we do in HR and people development and The HR in Wales a shortlist truly is a reflection of the life-changing work being done here in Wales.”

The awards will be judged by a panel of 18 recognised industry professionals including: Caroline Belasco (Executive Director of People – Beacon Cymru), Gareth Owen (Head of HR Policy – Welsh Government), Amanda Arrowsmith, (Executive Director of People and Organisational Design – Royal British Legion), Mark Stevenson (Chief People Officer – South Wales Police), Julie Grabham (Director – JG HR Solutions Limited) Neil Lewis (Director of People and Organisational Design – Public Health Wales), and James Ellis (Head of HR – 7 Steel UK).

The shortlisted finalists for each category are:

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Bangor University

Cardiff Community Housing Association

LBS Builders Merchants Ltd

Valleys to Coast

WJEC CBAC Ltd

Employee Engagement

Atradius

Cartrefi Cymru Cooperative

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Health Education and Improvement Wales

HPMA Cymru

Rocialle Healthcare

Learning and Development

Cardiff Community Housing Association

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

HPMA Cymru

S4C

Sweetmans and Partners with Sero

Siderise

Transformation and Change

Codi Group

Health Education and Improvement Wales

Mrs Buckét Cleaning Services

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council

S4C

St John Ambulance Cymru

WCVA

Talent Management

Bipsync

Freshwater

St John Ambulance Cymru

Welsh Local Government Association

Wellbeing

Codi Group

Creditsafe Business Solutions Limited

Cwm Taf Morganwwg University Health Board

First Choice Housing Association

Freshwater

Individual Impact

Sian Fisher – Confident Style Academy

Emma del Torto – Effective HRM

Universal Coaching Alliance Wales

Ann Rowley – Lighthouse HR

Gemma Littlejohns – Siderise

Rosie Sweetman – Sweetmans and Partners with Williams Medical Supplies

Dr Ioan Rees – SYCOL

Rising Star

Alex Davies – Siderise

Emily Summerhayes – Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Harry Underhill – Creditsafe

Jen Walters – Principality Building Society

Sadie Govier – Cardiff Airport

Sophie Cole – ACT Training

Tammi Jones – Effective HRM

Toni Louise Davies – HMPA Cymru / NHS Wales

Excellence in HR leadership

Angela Overment – St John Ambulance Cymru

Angie Lewis – Welsh Ambulances Services Trust

Kate Ablett – Mrs Bucket

Nadine Beacon – S4C

Simon Argent – Vishay Newport

The HR in Wales Awards are supported by Hugh James, Vester Group, Human Resourcing, Lesley Richards Limited, Skylite Associates, HSF Health Plan, ALS/ACT, Monmouthshire Building Society, Welsh Government, Hoop Professional Services and HR, and the CIPD.

The HR in Wales Awards will take place on Friday, 1st of May 2026 at the Marriott Hotel, Cardiff. For more information visit: www.hrinwales.co.uk