Finalists Announced for Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards 2024

Finalists for the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards 2024 have been revealed, recognising the exceptional accomplishments of businesses and entrepreneurs across the two counties. After a roaring success in 2023 at Abergavenny Market Hall the awards return for their second year at the Parkway Hotel on the 19th of September.
Organised by Grapevine Event Management and supported by headline sponsor Johnsey Estates UK Ltd, the awards honour the vibrant and thriving business community in Torfaen and Monmouthshire and offer an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and achievements over the last 12 months. With an impressive range of entries received, the judges have carefully considered each one and announced the final shortlist.
James Crawford, Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates and headline sponsors of the awards said:
“There is a really diverse range of entrepreneurs, businesses and third sector organisations operating throughout Torfaen and Monmouthshire who are making a significant contribution to our local communities and the wider economy. Indeed, many of them are based here at Mamhilad Park Estate which is why we are delighted to be sponsoring the awards again this year. We look forward to celebrating with all of the winners and those short-listed at the main event in September.”
Speaking about the shortlist, Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:
“We are so pleased to see some returning businesses from last year hoping to retain their titles along with a whole host of new names, allowing us to to shine a spotlight on the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs based in Torfaen and Monmouthshire. We are delighted to recognise the achievements of so many great businesses can’t wait to celebrate with them all in September”
50 finalists have been shortlisted over 14 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview and the winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony, hosted by Sarah Dickins on 19th September 2024 at The Parkway Hotel, where guests will enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment and networking.
The finalists for Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards are:
Creative & Digital Business of the Year
- Alliance Marketing Agency Ltd
- Event Prop Shop
- Pig and Pip
- Platform One
Employer of the Year
- Chock Shop UK
- Facial Attraction Salon
- Pedal Syndicate
- Quote Detective
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Luke Durham – Duke's Gaming
- Morgan Bagshaw- Lavender & Lemon
- Debbie Gliniany – Mamau Ffit
- Susan Fiander-Woodhouse – The Blaenafon Cheddar Company
Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year
- Fairstone Financial Management
- PRJ Financial
- Quote Detective
Green Business of the Year
- Lavender & Lemon
- Nuvolt
- SNOAP
Innovation & Technology Business of the Year
- Fitzgerald Plant
- Nuvolt
- STG Aerospace
Manufacturing Business of the Year
- HWM Global
- Chock Shop UK
- EMES Ventilation
- Fitzgerald Plant
- Rhymney Brewery
- STG Aerospace
Retail Business of the Year
- Duke's Gaming
- JBXO Embroidery
- Pedal Syndicate
- Wales Perfumery
- Wet Wednesdays
SME of the Year
- Fox Moving & Storage
- JR2 Demolition
- OTL Group
- United Traders
Start-Up Business of the Year
- Chepstow Art Space
- Malfie & Cro
- Shampooch Dog Spa
- Story Babies Newport and Cwmbran
- Treats N Play
Third Sector Organisation of the Year
- Able
- Bridges Centre, Monmouth
- Sharon Full Gospel Church
Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year
- Butterflies Bar and Kitchen
- Chepstow Art Space
- Parkway Hotel & Spa
- TGSB Markets
- The Blaenafon Cheddar Company
The awards are also being supported and sponsored by: Johnsey Estates, Monmouthshire County Council, Pro Steel Engineering, Swansea Building Society, Stills, Lexon and Torfaen County Borough Council.
Business News Wales is also supporting the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards as its media partner. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Tickets are now on sale for the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards here.