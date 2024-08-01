Finalists Announced for Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards 2024

Finalists for the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards 2024 have been revealed, recognising the exceptional accomplishments of businesses and entrepreneurs across the two counties. After a roaring success in 2023 at Abergavenny Market Hall the awards return for their second year at the Parkway Hotel on the 19th of September.

Organised by Grapevine Event Management and supported by headline sponsor Johnsey Estates UK Ltd, the awards honour the vibrant and thriving business community in Torfaen and Monmouthshire and offer an opportunity to celebrate the hard work and achievements over the last 12 months. With an impressive range of entries received, the judges have carefully considered each one and announced the final shortlist.

James Crawford, Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates and headline sponsors of the awards said:

“There is a really diverse range of entrepreneurs, businesses and third sector organisations operating throughout Torfaen and Monmouthshire who are making a significant contribution to our local communities and the wider economy. Indeed, many of them are based here at Mamhilad Park Estate which is why we are delighted to be sponsoring the awards again this year. We look forward to celebrating with all of the winners and those short-listed at the main event in September.”

Speaking about the shortlist, Liz Brookes, Founder of the Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“We are so pleased to see some returning businesses from last year hoping to retain their titles along with a whole host of new names, allowing us to to shine a spotlight on the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs based in Torfaen and Monmouthshire. We are delighted to recognise the achievements of so many great businesses can’t wait to celebrate with them all in September”

50 finalists have been shortlisted over 14 categories. They will now be invited to a panel interview and the winners of the awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony, hosted by Sarah Dickins on 19th September 2024 at The Parkway Hotel, where guests will enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment and networking.

The finalists for Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards are:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Alliance Marketing Agency Ltd

Event Prop Shop

Pig and Pip

Platform One

Employer of the Year

Chock Shop UK

Facial Attraction Salon

Pedal Syndicate

Quote Detective

Entrepreneur of the Year

Luke Durham – Duke's Gaming

Morgan Bagshaw- Lavender & Lemon

Debbie Gliniany – Mamau Ffit

Susan Fiander-Woodhouse – The Blaenafon Cheddar Company

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year

Fairstone Financial Management

PRJ Financial

Quote Detective

Green Business of the Year

Lavender & Lemon

Nuvolt

SNOAP

Innovation & Technology Business of the Year

Fitzgerald Plant

Nuvolt

STG Aerospace

Manufacturing Business of the Year

HWM Global

Chock Shop UK

EMES Ventilation

Fitzgerald Plant

Rhymney Brewery

STG Aerospace

Retail Business of the Year

Duke's Gaming

JBXO Embroidery

Pedal Syndicate

Wales Perfumery

Wet Wednesdays

SME of the Year

Fox Moving & Storage

JR2 Demolition

OTL Group

United Traders

Start-Up Business of the Year

Chepstow Art Space

Malfie & Cro

Shampooch Dog Spa

Story Babies Newport and Cwmbran

Treats N Play

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Able

Bridges Centre, Monmouth

Sharon Full Gospel Church

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year

Butterflies Bar and Kitchen

Chepstow Art Space

Parkway Hotel & Spa

TGSB Markets

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company

The awards are also being supported and sponsored by: Johnsey Estates, Monmouthshire County Council, Pro Steel Engineering, Swansea Building Society, Stills, Lexon and Torfaen County Borough Council.

Business News Wales is also supporting the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards as its media partner. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Tickets are now on sale for the Torfaen and Monmouthshire Business Awards here.