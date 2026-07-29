Finalists Announced for This Year’s Powys Business Awards

Twenty-eight businesses and organisations have been shortlisted for this year's Powys Business Awards.

Finalists in the 10 categories were announced by awards organiser Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG).

The winners will be announced at the award dinner at The Infantry Battle School, Dering Lines, Brecon, on Friday, October 23.

The overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, will be decided from the category winners and discretionary judges award, sponsored by MWMG, may also be presented by the independent panel of judges.

Returning this year is an International Trade Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government, and the finalists are Charcroft Electronics Limited from Llanwrtyd Wells, Makefast Ltd from Newtown, Airflo Fishing Products Ltd from Brecon and Dulas from Machynlleth.

Charcroft Electronics Limited, winner of the Business in the Community Award last year, are also shortlisted for the Growth Award.

The only other business to be shortlisted in two categories is Newtown-based CDL Group, who are finalists for the Growth and Small Business Awards.

Two Welshpool companies are competing to add to their 2025 awards. Camlin, winner of the Start-up Business Award last year, is shortlisted for the Micro Business Award this time, while Morland, first winner of Business-Education Partnership Award in 2025 is a finalist in the Technology and Innovation Award category.

Ceri Stephens, MWMG group manager, said:

“We were delighted with the calibre and volume of entries this year and I would like to thank every business and organisation that took the time to submit an entry. “The judges had a huge task to shortlist the finalists who are equally spread across Powys and many are new to the awards. They are looking forward to interviewing them and discovering more about their businesses in the coming weeks.”

The full shortlist is:

Start up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild: Mid Wales Recruitment Ltd, Welshpool, Narrative Coffee, Rhayader and Vekta Limited, Llanidloes.

Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges: Quabbs Cabin, Knighton, The Serenity Reset, Knighton and Mid Wales Lodges, Llandrindod Wells.

Micro Business Award, sponsored by Myrick Training Services: Mains Gas Limited, Brecon, Advantage Automotive Ltd, Presteigne and Camlin.

Small Business Award, sponsored by 5C Services, Newbridge-on-Wye: CDL Group, Forsiteservices Ltd and Espanaro Ltd, all based in Newtown.

Social Enterprise/Charity Award, sponsored by WPG: Welshpool Community Haven, Be More Frank, Brilley, near Hay-on-Wye and Arts Connection, Llanfyllin.

Technology and Innovation Award, sponsored by SudoCyber, Brecon: Cleobury Project Management Ltd, Knighton, Beacons Business Interiors Ltd, Brecon and Morland.

Sole Trader Award, sponsored by The County Times: The Hidden Jem Beauty, Brecon, Arlais Framing, Llandrindod Wells and Touchdown Design, Talgarth.

Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership: Redpen AI Ltd, Newtown, EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd, Newtown and Cambrian Training Company, Welshpool.

Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners: Affinity Homecare Group Ltd, Newtown, CDL Group and Charcroft Electronics Limited.