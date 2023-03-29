Finalists Announced for the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2023

The shortlist for the 2nd Wales Food and Drink Awards has been announced today. More than 300 entries were received from businesses based all across Wales, representing every type of Food and Drink production imaginable. Entries reflect the diverse and exciting nature of the sector and ranged from national manufacturer to risings stars.
88 finalists have been shortlisted over 16 categories. Supported by Castell Howell these national awards provide a platform for Welsh producers and suppliers to be celebrated. They highlight both the diversity of the sector, and shine a light on the success stories that are scaling up, creating employment and who are an inspiration to others.
Commenting on this year’s finalists, Bob Clark, chair of the judging panel for the Wales Food and Drink Awards, said:
“It's been fantastic to read about the amazing Food and drink that we have in Wales and with over 300 hundred entries, the competition has been fierce and gave the judges a real challenge to whittle them down. We want to thank everyone who has entered this year’s awards and congratulate those who have made it through to the short lists.”
Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management, co-founder of Wales Food and Drink Awards, added:
“The Wales Food and Drink Awards are the perfect occasion where the achievements of the of the Food and Drink producers in Wales can be celebrated. We are so pleased to have received so many amazing entries from all over Wales, all of those who entered should be immensely proud of their success in such tough business conditions over the last twelve months and congratulations to the finalists.”
They will now be invited to a panel interview chaired by Bob Clark, Start-up investor in the Wales Food & Drink Sector. The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts in the sector; Maggie Ogunbanwo – creator of Maggies, An African Twist to Your Everyday Dish, Robin Williams, Founder of Brighter Foods, Sarah Lewis, Deputy Director of Lantra Wales, Nerys Howell, Howell Food Consultancy, Rhys Iley, founder of Cribyn Coffee Company, Katharine Shipley, founder of Food Curious Food.
The winners will be announced at the Black-tie ceremony to be held on the 18th May at Venue Cymru, Llandudno and the awards will be hosted by co-founder and journalist and broadcaster Sian Lloyd.
The finalists for 2023 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:
Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year
- Barratt's Fine Meats – Antony Ockwell
- J O Griffiths Butchers & Sons- Sol Doble
- L J Bailey & Sons Butchers – Nathan Davies
- Puffin Produce – Samuel Davies
- Tinworks Brewing Company – Cameron Roberts
Wales Food & Drink Artisan Business of the Year
- Black Mountain Honey
- Black Mountains Smokery
- Conwy Kombucha
- Goch & Co.
- The Gower Gin Company
- Radnor Preserves
Business Resilience Award
- Barratt's Fine Meats
- Bragdy Twt Lol – The Trefforest Brewery
- Dylan's Restaurant
- Jones o Gymru
- Natural Wholefoods
- MamGu Welshcakes
Wales Drinks Producer of the Year
- Brecon Carreg
- Hensol Castle Distillery
- Penderyn Distillery
- Radnor Hills
- Tiny Rebel Brewery
- Wrexham Lager Beer Company
Wales Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year
- Bettina Skovbro – Brød – The Danish Bakery
- Danny Curtis – Lobster and Môr
- Richard Abbey – Do Goodly Foods
- Steve West – The Pudding Compartment
Wales Food & Drink Exporter of the Year
- Au Vodka
- Cradocs
- Penderyn Distillery
- The Lobster Pot
- Welsh Lady Preserves
Wales Food & Drink Champion
- The Blaenafon Cheddar Company
- Dylan's Restaurant
- South Caernarfon Creameries
- Thomas By Tom Simmons
- Totally Welsh
- Wynnstay Hotel
Wales Farm to Fork Producer of the Year
- Brookes Wye Valley Dairy Co.
- Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products
- Dolwen Welsh Lamb and Beef
- Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen
- Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm
- Swans Farm shop
Wales Food Producer of the Year
- Castle Dairies
- Edwards – The Welsh Butcher
- Llaeth y Llan
- Popty Bakery
- South Caernarfon Creameries
- Totally Welsh
Wales Food & Drink Innovation Award
- Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products
- Just Love Food Company
- Micro Acres Wales
- Mountain Produce
- Printed Chocolates
Wales Food & Drink Local Community Award
- Barry Sidings Café
- Castle Dairies
- Clwydian Range Distillery- Cariad Gin
- Cuffed-in Coffee
- Ma Baker
Wales Food & Drink Rising Star of the Year
- Cegin Caribi – Geoffrey Miller
- Kepak – Jan Saliba
- LEAN Kitchen – Ioan Dillon
- Llaeth y Llan – Sean Brown
- Maasi's Cardiff – Alexandra Ratchford
- Tiny Rebel Brewery– Zilia Pritchard
- Vale Vineyard – Gwinllan y Dyffryn – Gwen Davies
Wales Food & Drink Scale up Company of the Year
- Do Goodly Foods
- Edwards – The Welsh Butcher
- Hilltop Ltd
- Mallows Bottling
- Tregroes Waffles
Wales Food & Drink Start-Up of the Year
- Ground Bakery
- Havabier
- Pâtisserie Verte
- The Scoop Ice Cream Company
- Swig Smoothies
- SXC Gin
Wales Food & Drink Sustainable Values Award
- Bay Coffee Roasters
- Bluestone Brewery Company
- Dà Mhìle Distillery
- Dolwen Welsh Lamb & Beef
- Hilltop Ltd
- Nantclyd farm
Wales Small Drinks Producer
- Coffi Dre
- Magic Dragon Brewery
- Tudor Brewery
- Velfrey Vineyard
The awards are supported and sponsored by: Castell Howell, headline sponsors, Ambition North Wales, BC Investment, BIC innovation, Business News Wales, Cambrian Training, Cywain, Food Innovation Wales, Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Hugh James, Industry Wales, Jones -Village Bakery, Kilsby Williams, Levercliff, Menter Môn, Stills & Conwy Council.
Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards at www.foodanddrinkawards.wales