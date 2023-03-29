Finalists Announced for the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2023

The shortlist for the 2nd Wales Food and Drink Awards has been announced today. More than 300 entries were received from businesses based all across Wales, representing every type of Food and Drink production imaginable. Entries reflect the diverse and exciting nature of the sector and ranged from national manufacturer to risings stars.

88 finalists have been shortlisted over 16 categories. Supported by Castell Howell these national awards provide a platform for Welsh producers and suppliers to be celebrated. They highlight both the diversity of the sector, and shine a light on the success stories that are scaling up, creating employment and who are an inspiration to others.

Commenting on this year’s finalists, Bob Clark, chair of the judging panel for the Wales Food and Drink Awards, said:

“It's been fantastic to read about the amazing Food and drink that we have in Wales and with over 300 hundred entries, the competition has been fierce and gave the judges a real challenge to whittle them down. We want to thank everyone who has entered this year’s awards and congratulate those who have made it through to the short lists.”

Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management, co-founder of Wales Food and Drink Awards, added:

“The Wales Food and Drink Awards are the perfect occasion where the achievements of the of the Food and Drink producers in Wales can be celebrated. We are so pleased to have received so many amazing entries from all over Wales, all of those who entered should be immensely proud of their success in such tough business conditions over the last twelve months and congratulations to the finalists.”

They will now be invited to a panel interview chaired by Bob Clark, Start-up investor in the Wales Food & Drink Sector. The panel is made up of sponsors and a selection of experts in the sector; Maggie Ogunbanwo – creator of Maggies, An African Twist to Your Everyday Dish, Robin Williams, Founder of Brighter Foods, Sarah Lewis, Deputy Director of Lantra Wales, Nerys Howell, Howell Food Consultancy, Rhys Iley, founder of Cribyn Coffee Company, Katharine Shipley, founder of Food Curious Food.

The winners will be announced at the Black-tie ceremony to be held on the 18th May at Venue Cymru, Llandudno and the awards will be hosted by co-founder and journalist and broadcaster Sian Lloyd.

The finalists for 2023 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:

Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year

Barratt's Fine Meats – Antony Ockwell

J O Griffiths Butchers & Sons- Sol Doble

L J Bailey & Sons Butchers – Nathan Davies

Puffin Produce – Samuel Davies

Tinworks Brewing Company – Cameron Roberts

Wales Food & Drink Artisan Business of the Year

Black Mountain Honey

Black Mountains Smokery

Conwy Kombucha

Goch & Co.

The Gower Gin Company

Radnor Preserves

Business Resilience Award

Barratt's Fine Meats

Bragdy Twt Lol – The Trefforest Brewery

Dylan's Restaurant

Jones o Gymru

Natural Wholefoods

MamGu Welshcakes

Wales Drinks Producer of the Year

Brecon Carreg

Hensol Castle Distillery

Penderyn Distillery

Radnor Hills

Tiny Rebel Brewery

Wrexham Lager Beer Company

Wales Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year

Bettina Skovbro – Brød – The Danish Bakery

Danny Curtis – Lobster and Môr

Richard Abbey – Do Goodly Foods

Steve West – The Pudding Compartment

Wales Food & Drink Exporter of the Year

Au Vodka

Cradocs

Penderyn Distillery

The Lobster Pot

Welsh Lady Preserves

Wales Food & Drink Champion

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company

Dylan's Restaurant

South Caernarfon Creameries

Thomas By Tom Simmons

Totally Welsh

Wynnstay Hotel

Wales Farm to Fork Producer of the Year

Brookes Wye Valley Dairy Co.

Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products

Dolwen Welsh Lamb and Beef

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen

Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm

Swans Farm shop

Wales Food Producer of the Year

Castle Dairies

Edwards – The Welsh Butcher

Llaeth y Llan

Popty Bakery

South Caernarfon Creameries

Totally Welsh

Wales Food & Drink Innovation Award

Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products

Just Love Food Company

Micro Acres Wales

Mountain Produce

Printed Chocolates

Wales Food & Drink Local Community Award

Barry Sidings Café

Castle Dairies

Clwydian Range Distillery- Cariad Gin

Cuffed-in Coffee

Ma Baker

Wales Food & Drink Rising Star of the Year

Cegin Caribi – Geoffrey Miller

Kepak – Jan Saliba

LEAN Kitchen – Ioan Dillon

Llaeth y Llan – Sean Brown

Maasi's Cardiff – Alexandra Ratchford

Tiny Rebel Brewery– Zilia Pritchard

Vale Vineyard – Gwinllan y Dyffryn – Gwen Davies

Wales Food & Drink Scale up Company of the Year

Do Goodly Foods

Edwards – The Welsh Butcher

Hilltop Ltd

Mallows Bottling

Tregroes Waffles

Wales Food & Drink Start-Up of the Year

Ground Bakery

Havabier

Pâtisserie Verte

The Scoop Ice Cream Company

Swig Smoothies

SXC Gin

Wales Food & Drink Sustainable Values Award

Bay Coffee Roasters

Bluestone Brewery Company

Dà Mhìle Distillery

Dolwen Welsh Lamb & Beef

Hilltop Ltd

Nantclyd farm

Wales Small Drinks Producer

Coffi Dre

Magic Dragon Brewery

Tudor Brewery

Velfrey Vineyard

The awards are supported and sponsored by: Castell Howell, headline sponsors, Ambition North Wales, BC Investment, BIC innovation, Business News Wales, Cambrian Training, Cywain, Food Innovation Wales, Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Hugh James, Industry Wales, Jones -Village Bakery, Kilsby Williams, Levercliff, Menter Môn, Stills & Conwy Council.

Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards at www.foodanddrinkawards.wales