Finalists Announced for the 11th Cardiff Business Awards

The finalists have been announced for the 11th Cardiff Business Awards.
This year, 74 companies and individuals have been shortlisted across 18 categories. Finalists will be interviewed by a judging panel chaired by Jessica Leigh-Jones MBE – engineer, entrepreneur, and founder of iungo Solutions. Jessica will be joined on the panel by sponsors and business experts from around Cardiff.
The winners, including the Cardiff Business of the Year, will be revealed at the black-tie awards evening on Friday November 14 at Holland House, Cardiff.
Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management, which organises the awards, said:
“We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 11th Cardiff Business Awards. The support for this year’s awards has been outstanding, and for over a decade we have celebrated the incredible talent and achievements of Cardiff’s business community. This year’s shortlist is exceptional, and we look forward to meeting the entrepreneurs and business leaders at the upcoming judging interviews.”
Chair of Judges Jessica Leigh Jones MBE said:
“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the businesses that entered the Cardiff Business Awards and for the effort they put in to their applications. We are immensely impressed by the calibre of applications this year which made it very challenging for us to determine the shortlist, We look forward to meeting the shortlisted applicants during the judging process and celebrating the achievements of Cardiff's business community at the awards ceremony in November.”
Gareth Kloet, Director of Partnerships at Go.Compare, the headline sponsor, said:
“It has been a real privilege to be involved with the shortlisting process for the Cardiff Business Awards. With there being so many excellent businesses to celebrate, the challenge of narrowing these down in the selection process has been difficult.
“The quality of the nominated businesses is truly excellent, and the awards are a great opportunity to celebrate their brilliant work. We are excited to help shine a light on these businesses' achievements, and we look forward to the announcement of the winners.”
The shortlist for the 2025 Cardiff Business Awards is:
Construction Business of the Year
- BESL trading as CMB Engineering
- Goldbeck Construction Ltd
- EBD Steel Doors
- The Cadmen Ltd
Creative Business of the Year
- Cardiff Theatrical Services
- DEPOT Group
- Do Digital Agency
- Great Point Studios
Digital Business of the Year
- Cavefish
- The Cadmen Ltd
- Shipshape.VC
Employer of the Year
- All Clear Travel Insurance
- Ceaton Security Services
- Hoop Recruitment
- Rocket Science Group
- WCS Group
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Jarrad Morris – PLUG Charging
- Giovanni Malacrino– Giovannis Restaurants Group
- Cristina Grilo – We are Optimo
- Simone Smith – Studio Tarw
Family Business of the Year
- AG Meek
- Streetwise Driving School
- TB Davies
- Vegetarian Food Studio
Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year
- All Clear Travel Insurance
- Delio
- Hoop Recruitment
- Pure Property Finance
Green Business of the Year
- Boomerang Cardiff
- CatSci
- FleetEV
- Voci St David’s Cardiff
- Wolf Studios Wales
Innovation Business of the Year
- 4 Real Creative
- A1 Diagnostics
- Cansford Laboratories
- Excelerate Technology
International Business of the Year
- BCB International
- CatSci
- GCRS Global
Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year
- DEPOT Group
- Giovannis Restaurants Group
- Marriott Hotel Cardiff
- Park Plaza Cardiff
- Tom by Tom Simmons
- Voco St Davids Cardiff
Manufacturing Business of the Year
- BC International
- EBD Steel Doors
- Lunia 3D
Retail Business of the Year
- AG Meek
- Cardiff Gold
- River Island Cardiff St Davids
- Storage Giant
- The Television and Movie Store
SME of the Year
- Body and Soul Autoworks
- Cansford Laboratories
- Ground Bakery
- Hiraeth Architecture
- IGP
Start-Up Business of the Year
- Cardiff Lovelist
- Meritus
- PharmaFootpath
- Romodels
- Umbrella Faith
Technology Business of the Year
- Excelerate Technology
- Lunia 3D
- Rocket Science Group
Third Sector Organisation of the Year
- Autism Puzzles T/A AP Cymru The Neurodiversity Charity
- Boomerang Cardiff
- Cartrefi Cymru Cooperative
- HDA
- Latch Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity
- Screen Alliance Wales
Young Business Person of the Year
- Jake Appleton – Meritus
- Morgan Wilce -Birchwood Motors
- Haydn Wakeling – Black Swan Productions
- Finlay Aston – Complete Business Solutions
This year the awards are sponsored and supported by Go.Compare, Cardiff Gold, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Dale Maintenance, FleetEv, Landsec, Redkite Solicitors, Premier Asset Finance, Visit Cardiff, Stills and Business News Wales. The awards will be raising funds for City Hospice.
Tickets are now on sale for the Cardiff Business Awards, with an earlybird rate available for a limited time, at https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/