Finalists Announced for the 11th Cardiff Business Awards

The finalists have been announced for the 11th Cardiff Business Awards.

This year, 74 companies and individuals have been shortlisted across 18 categories. Finalists will be interviewed by a judging panel chaired by Jessica Leigh-Jones MBE – engineer, entrepreneur, and founder of iungo Solutions. Jessica will be joined on the panel by sponsors and business experts from around Cardiff.

The winners, including the Cardiff Business of the Year, will be revealed at the black-tie awards evening on Friday November 14 at Holland House, Cardiff.

Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management, which organises the awards, said:

“We are delighted to announce the shortlist for the 11th Cardiff Business Awards. The support for this year’s awards has been outstanding, and for over a decade we have celebrated the incredible talent and achievements of Cardiff’s business community. This year’s shortlist is exceptional, and we look forward to meeting the entrepreneurs and business leaders at the upcoming judging interviews.”

Chair of Judges Jessica Leigh Jones MBE said:

“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of the businesses that entered the Cardiff Business Awards and for the effort they put in to their applications. We are immensely impressed by the calibre of applications this year which made it very challenging for us to determine the shortlist, We look forward to meeting the shortlisted applicants during the judging process and celebrating the achievements of Cardiff's business community at the awards ceremony in November.”

Gareth Kloet, Director of Partnerships at Go.Compare, the headline sponsor, said:

“It has been a real privilege to be involved with the shortlisting process for the Cardiff Business Awards. With there being so many excellent businesses to celebrate, the challenge of narrowing these down in the selection process has been difficult. “The quality of the nominated businesses is truly excellent, and the awards are a great opportunity to celebrate their brilliant work. We are excited to help shine a light on these businesses' achievements, and we look forward to the announcement of the winners.”

The shortlist for the 2025 Cardiff Business Awards is:

Construction Business of the Year

BESL trading as CMB Engineering

Goldbeck Construction Ltd

EBD Steel Doors

The Cadmen Ltd

Creative Business of the Year

Cardiff Theatrical Services

DEPOT Group

Do Digital Agency

Great Point Studios

Digital Business of the Year

Cavefish

The Cadmen Ltd

Shipshape.VC

Employer of the Year

All Clear Travel Insurance

Ceaton Security Services

Hoop Recruitment

Rocket Science Group

WCS Group

Entrepreneur of the Year

Jarrad Morris – PLUG Charging

Giovanni Malacrino– Giovannis Restaurants Group

Cristina Grilo – We are Optimo

Simone Smith – Studio Tarw

Family Business of the Year

AG Meek

Streetwise Driving School

TB Davies

Vegetarian Food Studio

Financial & Professional Service Business of the Year

All Clear Travel Insurance

Delio

Hoop Recruitment

Pure Property Finance

Green Business of the Year

Boomerang Cardiff

CatSci

FleetEV

Voci St David’s Cardiff

Wolf Studios Wales

Innovation Business of the Year

4 Real Creative

A1 Diagnostics

Cansford Laboratories

Excelerate Technology

International Business of the Year

BCB International

CatSci

GCRS Global

Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year

DEPOT Group

Giovannis Restaurants Group

Marriott Hotel Cardiff

Park Plaza Cardiff

Tom by Tom Simmons

Voco St Davids Cardiff

Manufacturing Business of the Year

BC International

EBD Steel Doors

Lunia 3D

Retail Business of the Year

AG Meek

Cardiff Gold

River Island Cardiff St Davids

Storage Giant

The Television and Movie Store

SME of the Year

Body and Soul Autoworks

Cansford Laboratories

Ground Bakery

Hiraeth Architecture

IGP

Start-Up Business of the Year

Cardiff Lovelist

Meritus

PharmaFootpath

Romodels

Umbrella Faith

Technology Business of the Year

Excelerate Technology

Lunia 3D

Rocket Science Group

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Autism Puzzles T/A AP Cymru The Neurodiversity Charity

Boomerang Cardiff

Cartrefi Cymru Cooperative

HDA

Latch Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity

Screen Alliance Wales

Young Business Person of the Year

Jake Appleton – Meritus

Morgan Wilce -Birchwood Motors

Haydn Wakeling – Black Swan Productions

Finlay Aston – Complete Business Solutions

This year the awards are sponsored and supported by Go.Compare, Cardiff Gold, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Dale Maintenance, FleetEv, Landsec, Redkite Solicitors, Premier Asset Finance, Visit Cardiff, Stills and Business News Wales. The awards will be raising funds for City Hospice.

