Finalists Announced for Powys Business Awards

The 36 finalists for this year’s Powys Business Awards have been announced by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG).

There are three finalists in each of the 12 categories. Two Brecon companies are shortlisted twice – SudoCyber Limited for the Small Business and Technology & Innovation Awards and Silver Assist Homecare for the People Development and Business in the Community Awards.

“We were delighted to receive more than 150 entries this year and it was a very difficult task shortlisting the finalists,” said Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager. “I suspect the judges are going to have a major challenge selecting the award winners due to the quality of the finalists.”

A new category this year is the Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership. This award recognises best practice and collaboration between employers and educational establishments, which impact student achievement and the school whilst demonstrating sustainability and innovation.

The finalists in this category are:

EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd (from Newtown and Morland from Welshpool)

Electric Classic Cars, (from Newtown and Morland from Welshpool)

The other category finalists are:

Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild:

Camlin Events, Llangadfan

SB4 Construction, Llanfyllin

Monty Mix Ltd, Welshpool.

Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group:

Wye Valley Canoes, Glasbury

Porth Farm PYO, Caersws

Brecon Chocolates Limited, Brecon

Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees), sponsored by Myrick Training Services:

Nomadic Washrooms Group, Welshpool

Mains Gas, Brecon

Loft Boarding South Wales, Crickhowell

Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners:

Bulk Automation Limited, Llanidloes

Montgomery Waters Ltd, Churchstoke

Beacon Foods, Brecon

Small Business Award (under 30 employees), sponsored by BCRS Business Loans:

Stashed Products, Abermule

Love2Stay Mid Wales, trading as TW & PA Leisure, Caersws

SudoCyber Limited

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by RWE:

The Bracken Trust, Llandrindod Wells and Caereinion

The Albert Hall, Llandrindod Wells and Caereinion

Old Boys Rugby Association Limited, Meifod

Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by Aberystwyth University:

Zip-Clip, Welshpool

RM Group UK, Newtown

SudoCyber Limited

People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges:

Harrisons Solicitors LLP, Welshpool

Dulas Ltd, Machynlleth

Silver Assist Homecare

Sole Trader Award, sponsored by The County Times:

DEVA, Brecon

RS Bespoke, Llansantffraid

Davies Technology Ltd, Llanymynech

Business in the Community Award, sponsored EDF:

Charcroft Electronics, Llanwrtyd Wells

Lakeside Boathouse, Llandrindod Wells

Silver Assist Homecare

Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Wesh Government:

Natural Weigh Ltd, Crickhowell

Gloversure Ltd, Welshpool

Sobremesa Drinks (MOMA Cellar Ltd), Talgarth

The overall Powys Business of the Year Award is sponsored by Powys County Council, whilst the Judge's Award is sponsored by MWMG.

The awards ceremony will be held at The Hafren, Newtown on October 17.