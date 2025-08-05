Finalists Announced for Powys Business Awards

The 36 finalists for this year’s Powys Business Awards have been announced by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG).
There are three finalists in each of the 12 categories. Two Brecon companies are shortlisted twice – SudoCyber Limited for the Small Business and Technology & Innovation Awards and Silver Assist Homecare for the People Development and Business in the Community Awards.
“We were delighted to receive more than 150 entries this year and it was a very difficult task shortlisting the finalists,” said Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager. “I suspect the judges are going to have a major challenge selecting the award winners due to the quality of the finalists.”
A new category this year is the Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership. This award recognises best practice and collaboration between employers and educational establishments, which impact student achievement and the school whilst demonstrating sustainability and innovation.
The finalists in this category are:
- EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd (from Newtown and Morland from Welshpool)
- Electric Classic Cars, (from Newtown and Morland from Welshpool)
The other category finalists are:
Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild:
- Camlin Events, Llangadfan
- SB4 Construction, Llanfyllin
- Monty Mix Ltd, Welshpool.
Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group:
- Wye Valley Canoes, Glasbury
- Porth Farm PYO, Caersws
- Brecon Chocolates Limited, Brecon
Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees), sponsored by Myrick Training Services:
- Nomadic Washrooms Group, Welshpool
- Mains Gas, Brecon
- Loft Boarding South Wales, Crickhowell
Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners:
- Bulk Automation Limited, Llanidloes
- Montgomery Waters Ltd, Churchstoke
- Beacon Foods, Brecon
Small Business Award (under 30 employees), sponsored by BCRS Business Loans:
- Stashed Products, Abermule
- Love2Stay Mid Wales, trading as TW & PA Leisure, Caersws
- SudoCyber Limited
Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by RWE:
- The Bracken Trust, Llandrindod Wells and Caereinion
- The Albert Hall, Llandrindod Wells and Caereinion
- Old Boys Rugby Association Limited, Meifod
Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by Aberystwyth University:
- Zip-Clip, Welshpool
- RM Group UK, Newtown
- SudoCyber Limited
People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges:
- Harrisons Solicitors LLP, Welshpool
- Dulas Ltd, Machynlleth
- Silver Assist Homecare
Sole Trader Award, sponsored by The County Times:
- DEVA, Brecon
- RS Bespoke, Llansantffraid
- Davies Technology Ltd, Llanymynech
Business in the Community Award, sponsored EDF:
- Charcroft Electronics, Llanwrtyd Wells
- Lakeside Boathouse, Llandrindod Wells
- Silver Assist Homecare
Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Wesh Government:
- Natural Weigh Ltd, Crickhowell
- Gloversure Ltd, Welshpool
- Sobremesa Drinks (MOMA Cellar Ltd), Talgarth
The overall Powys Business of the Year Award is sponsored by Powys County Council, whilst the Judge's Award is sponsored by MWMG.
The awards ceremony will be held at The Hafren, Newtown on October 17.