Finalists Announced for IoD Wales’ Director of the Year Awards

IoD Wales has revealed the finalists for its Director of the Year Awards, with a shortlist featuring leaders representing a wide spectrum of organisations and sectors across Wales.
Winners of the prestigious awards, in partnership with Cardiff Business School, will be announced during a ceremony at ICC Wales, Newport on 14 January.
Richard Selby, Chair, IoD Wales said:
“We always look forward to the Director of the Year Awards and the opportunity to recognise and celebrate leaders across all industries and sectors in Wales.
“As we look ahead to post-pandemic economic recovery, it’s wonderful to see so many high-calibre finalists named on the shortlist. The judging panel thoroughly enjoyed reading about the successful contribution businesses are making and how they are positively impacting Wales’ growth and development.
“Huge congratulations go to all those who have made the shortlist and best wishes to everyone for the final.”
This year’s finalists are:
Young Director of the Year – sponsored by Sony Technology Centre
- Shayoni Lynn – Lynn PR
- John Hannah – Centregreat Rail Ltd
- Helen King – Praesidio Safeguarding
- Phoebe Brown – Repair Café Wales
- Katy Penny – Biocatalysts Ltd
Director of the Year – Non Exec – sponsored by Acorn Executive Search
- Dr Chris Martin – Port of Milford Haven
- Kevin Bounds – Snowdrop Independent Living Ltd
- Rhian Watcyn Jones – Social Care Wales
- Paul Croke – Bridgend College
- Jessica Leigh Jones MBE – Centre for Digital Public Services
Director of the Year – Family – sponsored by Tantrwm
- Ann Anglesea – Delmar World
- David Gray – TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd
- Rhys Mallows – Mallows Bottling Ltd
Director of the Year – Skills Development – sponsored by Educ8
- Charlotte Hale – Sevenoaks Modular Ltd
- Lindsay Evans – Sgiliau Cyf
- Rachel Searle – Gower College Swansea
Director of the Year – Start-Up Business – sponsored by Darwin Gray
- Emma Hill – The British Bird of Prey Centre
- Philippe Mele – My Procurement
- Jay Sheppard – Kudos Fundraising
Director of the Year – Equality, Diversion & Inclusion – sponsored by Legal & General
- Ruth Coombs – Equality & Human Rights Commission
- Wasem Said – Tigerbay Security
- Bushra Ali – Bushra Ali Solicitors
Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsored by Venture Graduates
- Richard Williams – Community Foundation Wales
- Helen Hughes – Stephens & George Centenary Charitable Trust
- Russell Greenslade – Swansea BID
- Kay Denyer – Race Council Cymru
- Maria Timon Samra – Tŷ Hafan
- Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan – Mudiad Meithrin
Director of the Year – Corporate Responsibility – sponsored by Welsh Government
- Scott Davies – Hilltop Honey
- Joanna Swash – Moneypenny
- David Morgan – Snowdrop Independent Living Ltd
- Bushra Ali – Bushra Ali Solicitors
- Leigh Hughes – Bouygues UK
Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by ACCA Wales
- Rhian Hayward MBE – Aberinnovation Ltd
- Gareth Lewis – Delio
- Shayoni Lynn – Lynn PR
- Robert Kissick – 2buy2
- Martin Baker – The Safeguarding Co Ltd
Director of the Year – SME up to £15m – sponsored by Development Bank of Wales
- Dean Thomas – Caerphilly Funeral Services Ltd
- Craig Palfrey – Penguin Wealth Planners Ltd
- Julie Grabham – JG HR Solutions Ltd
- Kristian Cuffin – Cuffed-in Coffee Ltd
- Bushra Ali – Bushra Ali Solicitors
- Nigel Greenway – GS Verde Group
Professor Rachel Ashworth, Dean of Cardiff Business School, said:
“We’re so proud to sponsor this annual celebration of excellence in Welsh business leadership.
“This year, more than ever, we have been inspired by the innovation, creativity and ambition of Directors and look forward to the upcoming awards ceremony where their achievements will be recognised.
“Businesses of all kinds have continued to operate under the most challenging of circumstances. Despite these challenges, their leaders have remained focused on supporting their businesses to make significant societal and economic contributions to Wales and the world. A mission that we very much share as the Public Value Business School.”
