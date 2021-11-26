Finalists Announced for IoD Wales’ Director of the Year Awards

IoD Wales has revealed the finalists for its Director of the Year Awards, with a shortlist featuring leaders representing a wide spectrum of organisations and sectors across Wales.

Winners of the prestigious awards, in partnership with Cardiff Business School, will be announced during a ceremony at ICC Wales, Newport on 14 January.

Richard Selby, Chair, IoD Wales said:

“We always look forward to the Director of the Year Awards and the opportunity to recognise and celebrate leaders across all industries and sectors in Wales. “As we look ahead to post-pandemic economic recovery, it’s wonderful to see so many high-calibre finalists named on the shortlist. The judging panel thoroughly enjoyed reading about the successful contribution businesses are making and how they are positively impacting Wales’ growth and development. “Huge congratulations go to all those who have made the shortlist and best wishes to everyone for the final.”

This year’s finalists are:

Young Director of the Year – sponsored by Sony Technology Centre

Shayoni Lynn – Lynn PR

John Hannah – Centregreat Rail Ltd

Helen King – Praesidio Safeguarding

Phoebe Brown – Repair Café Wales

Katy Penny – Biocatalysts Ltd

Director of the Year – Non Exec – sponsored by Acorn Executive Search

Dr Chris Martin – Port of Milford Haven

Kevin Bounds – Snowdrop Independent Living Ltd

Rhian Watcyn Jones – Social Care Wales

Paul Croke – Bridgend College

Jessica Leigh Jones MBE – Centre for Digital Public Services

Director of the Year – Family – sponsored by Tantrwm

Ann Anglesea – Delmar World

David Gray – TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd

Rhys Mallows – Mallows Bottling Ltd

Director of the Year – Skills Development – sponsored by Educ8

Charlotte Hale – Sevenoaks Modular Ltd

Lindsay Evans – Sgiliau Cyf

Rachel Searle – Gower College Swansea

Director of the Year – Start-Up Business – sponsored by Darwin Gray

Emma Hill – The British Bird of Prey Centre

Philippe Mele – My Procurement

Jay Sheppard – Kudos Fundraising

Director of the Year – Equality, Diversion & Inclusion – sponsored by Legal & General

Ruth Coombs – Equality & Human Rights Commission

Wasem Said – Tigerbay Security

Bushra Ali – Bushra Ali Solicitors

Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsored by Venture Graduates

Richard Williams – Community Foundation Wales

Helen Hughes – Stephens & George Centenary Charitable Trust

Russell Greenslade – Swansea BID

Kay Denyer – Race Council Cymru

Maria Timon Samra – Tŷ Hafan

Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan – Mudiad Meithrin

Director of the Year – Corporate Responsibility – sponsored by Welsh Government

Scott Davies – Hilltop Honey

Joanna Swash – Moneypenny

David Morgan – Snowdrop Independent Living Ltd

Bushra Ali – Bushra Ali Solicitors

Leigh Hughes – Bouygues UK

Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by ACCA Wales

Rhian Hayward MBE – Aberinnovation Ltd

Gareth Lewis – Delio

Shayoni Lynn – Lynn PR

Robert Kissick – 2buy2

Martin Baker – The Safeguarding Co Ltd

Director of the Year – SME up to £15m – sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Dean Thomas – Caerphilly Funeral Services Ltd

Craig Palfrey – Penguin Wealth Planners Ltd

Julie Grabham – JG HR Solutions Ltd

Kristian Cuffin – Cuffed-in Coffee Ltd

Bushra Ali – Bushra Ali Solicitors

Nigel Greenway – GS Verde Group

Professor Rachel Ashworth, Dean of Cardiff Business School, said:

“We’re so proud to sponsor this annual celebration of excellence in Welsh business leadership. “This year, more than ever, we have been inspired by the innovation, creativity and ambition of Directors and look forward to the upcoming awards ceremony where their achievements will be recognised. “Businesses of all kinds have continued to operate under the most challenging of circumstances. Despite these challenges, their leaders have remained focused on supporting their businesses to make significant societal and economic contributions to Wales and the world. A mission that we very much share as the Public Value Business School.”

For further information, or to book spaces at the IoD Wales Director of the Year Awards ceremony, contact [email protected]