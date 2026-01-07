Final Rentals Launches First UK Location with London Heathrow Service

Car rental network Final Rentals has launched its official location in London.

The Cardiff-based company’s London presence includes service access at London Heathrow Airport as well as locations in Kensington and Battersea.

“We are thrilled to extend our footprint into the UK with an official location in London,” said Ammar Akhtar, the founder and CEO of Final Rentals. “This milestone reflects our commitment to growth and providing reliable, high-quality rental options in key global destinations.”

Final Rentals already operates in more than 60 countries worldwide. The company’s platform connects customers to local car rental partners across Europe, Africa, the Americas, and beyond.