Final Rentals Expands into Five Major Global Regions

In a landmark moment for Welsh innovation on the global stage, Final Rentals, the world’s fastest-growing car rental network born in Wales, has announced a major international expansion — marking its presence in five new major regions across the globe.

The new territories include Egypt, Spain (Tenerife & Gomera), Portugal (Azores), Grand Cayman, and for the very first time, New Zealand (South Island) — an expansion that truly takes the brand from Cardiff to the corners of the earth.

This milestone cements Final Rentals’ position as a global Welsh success story — a company that began with a vision in Wales and is now shaping the car rental industry across six continents, connecting local car rental businesses to international travellers through a powerful online franchise model.

“This is more than an expansion — it’s a statement,” said Ammar Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Final Rentals. “It proves that innovation born in Wales can reach the world. From the Welsh valleys to the volcanic Azores and all the way to New Zealand’s South Island — we’re building bridges of opportunity for local car rental businesses everywhere.”

Final Rentals’ journey began in Cardiff, with a mission to empower independent car rental providers — many of whom had long been overshadowed by large global corporations — by giving them access to world-class digital tools, branding, and visibility. Today, that same Welsh spirit of community and collaboration drives every partnership across the world.

From Tenerife’s bustling tourism hub to Gomera’s peaceful island roads, from the deserts of Egypt to the blue waters of Grand Cayman, and the majestic landscapes of New Zealand’s South Island, Final Rentals is uniting local entrepreneurs under one global brand, one vision, and one promise — to make car rental fair, local, and truly global.

“Our expansion is built on partnerships — not acquisitions,” Akhtar added. “Every partner that joins Final Rentals brings their local story, their local team, and their pride of place. What we do is give them a global voice. That’s the Welsh way — we grow by lifting others.”

The entry into New Zealand marks a particularly symbolic milestone — stretching the network as far as the other side of the world from Wales. It underscores the universality of the Final Rentals mission: to empower local car rental businesses wherever they exist, through technology, trust, and teamwork.

As the network now expands across Europe, the Middle East, North America, Africa, the Caribbean, and Asia-Pacific, Final Rentals continues to reshape the future of car rental — not through consolidation, but through connection.

“Every new region represents more than a map marker,” said Akhtar. “It represents a story — of a local business that now has the same visibility as the biggest names in the world. That’s what Final Rentals stands for.”