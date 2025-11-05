Final Regeneration Masterplan Unveiled for Porthcawl Waterfront

Proposals for creating an outdoor Lido swimming pool and all-new funfair rides have been revealed as part of the final regeneration masterplan for the Porthcawl Waterfront area.

Bridgend County Borough Council has produced the masterplan in partnership with Welsh Government. They said the masterplan seeks to provide the right balance between leisure, tourism, housing and business requirements within Porthcawl while prioritising the needs of local people and other stakeholders.

Developed following years of research, market engagement, technical studies and extensive public consultation, it features a wide range of ideas for facilities and attractions across the 38 hectare site, the majority of which have been directly suggested by residents.

Among the ideas under development are plans that could include a splash pad, mini golf, a pump track, a multi-use games area, pocket parks, fitness trails, community gardens and children’s play areas, all linked by a network of paths and routes that are suitable for pedestrians and cyclists.

The masterplan also features a new coastal park, buildings and pavilions that can be used by community groups, a site for motorhomes and touring caravans, and plenty of open space suitable for hosting seasonal fairs, markets, festivals and events. It also has opportunities for new shops, cafes, restaurants, bars and kiosks spread throughout the regeneration area.

With Sandy Bay now under public ownership, the masterplan encourages using the beach and adjoining land for new events, and there has already been substantial interest in setting up activities ranging from surf schools and saunas to beach-based fitness training, outdoor yoga classes and more. The plan also ensures that the nearby dune habitats at Rhych Point are carefully managed and restored so that the land can be used for educational and recreational purposes.

The Lido swimming pool would be located at Salt Lake opposite the marina where it would incorporate a gym, a restaurant, a café and other related facilities. The funfair rides would form part of a new site located at the opposite end of Salt Lake, close to the Aldi food store, which would offer new public events space.

With new equipment and facilities to help make it a hub for community events and sports activities, Griffin Park will treble in size under the plan and gain a new ‘green corridor’ equipped with new features. This will loop back to the seafront where stepped coastal defences will be installed as part of a new promenade to provide enhanced protection as well as improved access to Coney Beach and Sandy Bay.

In direct response to feedback from residents, the housing element of the masterplan has been reduced to approximately 980 homes, and prevailing building heights have been lowered by 20 per cent across so that structures which were originally five to six storeys high will now be no taller than three to four.

With ambitions for up to 50 per cent of the housing to be affordable and feature a mix of tenures including shared and low-cost ownership, the council intends to prioritise local people for the housing and to impose limits on the future use of residential units with restrictions that will prevent most from being used as holiday lets or second homes.

Car parking has also been accounted for following extensive research carried out over a period of four years. Parking sites including a refurbished open air car park at Hillsboro and a new public car park at Coney Beach will be established to cope with regular demand, and the council is in the process of identifying a site for an overflow car park to cater for occasions when visitor levels are at their peak.

Council Leader John Spanswick said:

“The final Porthcawl Waterfront Regeneration masterplan represents a hugely significant piece of work which has been many years in the making. “While complementing other local developments such as the ongoing multi-million refurbishment of the Grand Pavilion, it reflects our determination to strike the right balance between housing and community facilities, tourism and leisure, opportunities for enabling new businesses to thrive and more. “Delivering on its objectives will be a long-term process which will require planning consent, appropriate funding and delivery partners, but huge emphasis has been placed on making sure it remains both credible and realistic. The masterplan demonstrates the scope of our ambitions for Porthcawl, and our desire to work with residents to regenerate the town, prioritise local homes for local people, and deliver a future that they can believe in.”

Councillor Neelo Farr, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Development and Housing, said:

“In designing the final masterplan, we have delivered on our promise to listen to local people and reflect what they want to see while also ensuring that the proposals remain realistic, achievable and deliverable. I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this process as well as our regeneration partners at Welsh Government. “I hope that people will take some time to study the masterplan and the responses to frequently asked questions that we have prepared before coming along to the public event and giving us their views. With 10 consultations held in the last five years alone, public engagement has proven to be a cornerstone of how this plan has developed, and I believe that together, we will deliver a future in which Porthcawl can develop and evolve to become the premier tourist destination in South Wales while also remaining a place to live and work.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

“This masterplan marks a bold and exciting step forward for Porthcawl, reimagining the seafront to deliver over 900 homes and new attractions that celebrate the town’s heritage. “By placing local people at the heart of regeneration, we are not only protecting the town’s unique character but also unlocking its full potential as a vibrant and welcoming place to live, work and visit. “The Welsh Government is proud to support Bridgend County Borough Council in delivering a future that balances homes, heritage, and opportunity.”

The final draft masterplan for the Porthcawl Waterfront Regeneration is available to view online at www.porthcawlwaterfront.co.uk along with a set of frequently asked questions, and a public event will be held at the Hi Tide in Porthcawl on 25 November 2025 to provide people with an opportunity to view the masterplan in closer detail and ask questions.