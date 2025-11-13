Final Phase of Weather Proofing Fund Opens for Medium-Sized Tourism Businesses

Visit Wales has announced the launch of the final phase of its Weather-Proofing Scheme, aimed at supporting medium-sized tourism and hospitality businesses across Wales.

This final round of funding focuses on companies with between 50 and 250 employees, ensuring that businesses of all sizes within the sector have access to support in strengthening climate resilience and enhancing visitor experiences in all weather conditions.

Grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 are available to fund weather-proofing measures such as canopies, covered seating areas, walkways, visitor shelters, and indoor play facilities. The fund will also support improvements such as hard-standing for car parks and surfaced paths to ensure accessibility during wet weather.

The scheme aims to improve the visitor experience, help businesses grow sustainably, and enable operators to offer the best possible welcome during the Year of Croeso. Eligible projects must be completed, paid for, and claimed by 13 March 2026.

To qualify, applicants must be tourism or hospitality businesses based in Wales employing between 50 and 250 permanent staff, trading for at least one year, and attracting visitors from outside their local area. Businesses that have previously received Weather-Proofing Scheme funding are not eligible.

The scheme will provide up to 75% of project costs, up to a maximum of £20,000. The deadline for applications is 5pm on 1 December 2025.

Further details, including what's not covered, eligibility criteria and application guidance, are available on the Visit Wales website here, with enquiries directed to WeatherProofingFund@gov.wales