Final Call to Enter Wales Business Awards

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid is urging businesses across Wales to submit their entries for the highly anticipated Wales Business Awards 2022, ahead of the forthcoming deadline.

The awards provide SME businesses across the country with the opportunity to compete for Wales’ most prestigious accolades, with entries closing on Friday 1 April.

Returning after a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Wales Business Awards, sponsored by Avast Business, will celebrate the businesses who turned survival into opportunity, engaged with their teams and innovated.

Creating a better applicant experience, the nomination process has been simplified this year across a range of categories which includes ‘Global Business of the Year’, ‘Green Business of the Year’ and the ‘Workplace Wellbeing Award’. Businesses can enter in the way that works best for them, whether that is through a video entry or by completing a short form.

The Chamber will also be awarding ‘Welsh Business of the Year’ at the ceremony on 9 June at St Fagans National Museum of History, which sees broadcaster Gethin Jones return as host.

Paul Slevin, President of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

Businesses in Wales have so much to celebrate, which is why we’re urging them to get their entries in before the 1 April deadline. We’ve made the entry process simpler than ever this year, so there has never been an easier way to put your business on the map and get recognition for your innovation and hard work over the past 12 months.

Speaking about their experience of winning at the Wales Business Awards, previous Welsh Business of the Year, Euroclad, said:

It was a real honour to have been named Welsh Business of the Year in 2020, and was testament to the hard work and dedication of the team we have built at Euroclad Group. The awards are well respected here in Wales and being named Welsh Business of the year really consolidated our efforts, giving the team and the business as a whole a huge boost.

Entries can be submitted on or before Friday 1 April, with finalists set to be announced at the end of the month: https://cw-seswm.com/events/awards-2022-entry-form