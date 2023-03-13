Final Call for Projects to Apply for £30million Growth Deal Funding

Ambition North Wales is leading the call to action, encouraging businesses and organisations to seize the opportunity to access a £30million funding allocation announced in February.

With two weeks until the closing date, bids are sought for projects which have the potential to drive economic growth and innovation to create jobs and to support local communities. The North Wales Growth Deal’s portfolio of Agri-Food and Tourism; Low Carbon Energy, Land and Property programmes are to be the focus for the funding. However, bids for project which align with the Digital Connectivity and Innovation in High Value Manufacturing programmes are also encouraged.

Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director of Ambition North Wales, explains:

“This is an exciting opportunity for the region to secure vital investment and support for projects which will boost economic growth. By working together, we can create a strong and prosperous future for the region, to this end we want to hear from businesses, public sector bodies and partnerships that can meet the funding criteria and join our portfolio of projects. “With two weeks until the closing date I would urge business and organisations who have well developed proposals to consider submitting a bid. Our team is on hand to support and provide crucial advice with a view to delivering project that can make a difference.”

A webinar was held recently, with over 100 potential applicants taking part. The deadline for submitting bids is 27th of March. More information about the funding and a recording of the recent webinar are available on www.ambitionnorth.wales