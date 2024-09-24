Final Call for Opportunities Linked to Mobilising Green Energy Projects

In North Wales, preparations are underway for the 2025 launch of the North Wales Clean Energy Fund.

Central to this effort is the bid writing support grant for green energy projects. This strategic initiative is designed to provide small organisations and businesses with the expert guidance needed to successfully navigate the complexities of funding applications for green energy projects.

This grant isn't just about writing, it's about opening doors to expert advice and comprehensive project support. With a provision of up to £5,000 per successful applicant, the grant specifically targets small entities committed to decarbonisation and clean energy projects in our six counties.

Whether it’s installing solar panels on a community building, launching a hydro scheme, or enhancing building insulation, the possibilities to foster sustainability are endless.

Currently, we are particularly encouraging applications from organisations based in Anglesey, Flintshire, and Wrexham, although we will continue to welcome applications from Conwy, Denbighshire and Gwynedd. Due to high interest, applicants from the latter regions will be placed on a reserve list, pending additional funding availability.

Our grant ensures that recipients are not alone in their journey and they are supported every step of the way. This includes assistance in developing funding cases, strengthening business plans, identifying future funding avenues, and completing critical capital funding applications.

The application window for this opportunity closes on September 30th, so I urge potential applicants not to delay. This grant does more than fund, it educates and empowers, turning today’s green opportunities into tomorrow’s sustainable realities.

Furthermore, as we gear up for the 2025 launch of our North Wales Clean Energy Fund, we continue our procurement for experienced advisory services to ensure the fund's success. Like the bid writing support grant, this procurement also concludes on September 30th, aligning our resources to provide a cohesive and robust support system for our community's green initiatives.