Final Call for Monmouthshire Businesses to Apply for Business Grants as Deadline Approaches

Businesses in Monmouthshire should act soon if they wish to apply financial support.

The Welsh Government’s Business Grants fund is closing on 30th June. More than 2,000 businesses have already registered, and many of them are already in receipt of grants of £10,000 or £25,000 which have been administered by Monmouthshire County Council. This funding is available to eligible businesses within the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors and are non-repayable. However, hundreds of businesses are at risk of losing the chance to receive this support.

Councillor Bob Greenland, Deputy Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, said:

“We really want any business owner who thinks they might be eligible to get on to Business Wales website and register. At this point we believe as many as 500 businesses are going to miss out on this funding. Businesses with more than one premise can complete an application for each site. This is a vital lifeline. I would ask everyone to pass on this message so we can ensure that as many businesses as possible can get the help they are entitled to.”

Monmouthshire County Council is encouraging business owners to take the first step and check eligibility by visiting the COVID-19 Welsh Government’s business grants website: https://businesswales.gov.wales/coronavirus-advice/support/financial-support-and-grants and apply online.

For additional information visit: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/business-advice/