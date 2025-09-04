Final Call for Applications to Join the Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator

Applications are set to close in mid-September for the next Business Wales Start-Up Accelerator.

The fully online, ten-week programme will runs from Tuesday 30th September 2025 to Friday 12th December 2025. The application deadline is Monday 15th September 2025.

The accelerator is designed exclusively for Wales-based entrepreneurs with high-growth business ideas, supporting their journey from securing a first customer to preparing for investment. Participants will benefit from personalised support from experienced coaches, with a strong focus on building a sustainable business model and revenue generation.

Over the ten weeks, founders follow a clear, step-by-step approach to shape their idea, win paying customers and strengthen their business foundations. The Start-Up Accelerator helps participants build core skills through webinars, masterclasses and one-to-one mentoring, alongside peer networking to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs.

The programme also covers using AI to enhance creativity and market research, helping to reduce time to market and improve efficiency, alongside PR and marketing opportunities to raise your business profile.

Applicants must be based in Wales and present a pre-revenue business idea that can:

Reach £1 million in annual turnover by 2029

Create 10 or more full-time jobs by 2029

Export internationally

Lucy McCarthy-Christofides, founder of ADHD supplement business Môr and a previous participant, said:

“The Start-Up Accelerator gave me the structure and confidence to move from idea to action. It turned Môr from a solo mission into a focused, fundable business, and reminded me I didn’t have to do it all alone. If you have a strong idea and the drive to test it with real customers, I’d encourage you to apply to the Start-Up Accelerator before 15th September.”

Fiona McLaren, Director of the Start-Up Accelerator, said:

“This is the final call for applications before the 15th September deadline. We’re looking for strong business ideas from founders who have identified a customer problem and early signs of demand. Across ten weeks, we focus on execution, including testing assumptions, refining pricing and using AI to save time on research and admin. That targeted, tailored support means founders can concentrate on building products or services customers will pay for. “The programme is fully funded, so there is no fee to take part. Participants get one-to-one support, clear weekly milestones and practical feedback that creates momentum and accountability. “We can also offer barrier funding and other adjustments, where eligible, to remove obstacles to participation. So, if access needs or caring responsibilities would otherwise get in the way, please tell us in your application.”

Richard Selby, Chair of the Institute of Directors Wales and a judge for the Start-Up Accelerator awards, added: