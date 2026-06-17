Filipino Community Celebrated for Transforming Life in Rhyl and North Wales

The contribution of the Filipino community to life in Rhyl and across North Wales was celebrated at a special event bringing together healthcare professionals, community leaders and residents in what attendees described as a “powerful display of culture, unity and inclusion”.

The annual Philippine Independence Day celebration was organised by the Philippine Nurses Association UK (PNA UK) Wales Chapter in collaboration with the Equality Department at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).

Among those attending Kalayaan 2026, held at the Town Hall, were Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl Chair Craig Sparrow and Board member Jonathan Pico, a Senior Staff Nurse in Intensive Care at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Vice Chair of PNA UK Wales Chapter.

For Jonathan, the occasion went beyond marking a historic milestone.

“Kalayaan represents the enduring spirit of hope, unity and empowerment that continues to inspire Filipinos across the world today,” he said. “For Filipinos living and working overseas, it also reflects the freedom to preserve our heritage, celebrate our identity with pride, build meaningful communities and create a sense of belonging wherever we may be. “Through the Filipino spirit of Bayanihan – unity, compassion and collective community support – we continue to strengthen professional networks, support one another and make positive contributions to the communities we are proud to call home.”

Jonathan added that joining the Our Rhyl Board this year had reinforced his belief that Rhyl is “more than just a place many of us live – it is our second home”.

“As members of this community, we all have a role to play in helping shape its future,” he said.

Addressing guests, Craig praised the values of dignity, determination, resilience and community spirit that define Filipino culture – and drew a direct line to the ambitions driving the Our Rhyl programme.

“We have a £20 million opportunity to invest in projects that will help bring new life to the town, regenerate key areas and reconnect people with all that Rhyl has to offer,” he said. “But success depends on community cooperation, passion and shared responsibility, principles that mirror exactly why we are here tonight.”

BCUHB Chair Dyfed Edwards described the NHS as an “International Health Service”, thanking Filipino healthcare workers for what they bring to communities across the country.

And a video message from Clwyd North MP Gill German praised the care and commitment shown by members of the Filipino community, describing them as integral to life across North Wales.

The programme also featured contributions from Rhyl Mayor Joan Butterfield MBE, BCUHB Head of Equality Ceri Harris, Eden Cuenta, Surgical Care Practitioner at Theatre, YGC, former MP and wellbeing champion Chris Ruane OBE, and representatives from Jesus Is Lord Church Rhyl, highlighting themes of diversity, inclusion, faith, heritage and the enduring links between the Filipino community and North Wales.

The celebration comes as the Our Rhyl Board ramps up community engagement activity across the town this summer, attending events, workshops and meetings to gather ideas and feedback from residents as plans for Rhyl's long-term future take shape.