Fieldfisher Ireland Advises on Innovative Floating Windfarm Partnership

European law firm Fieldfisher has advised Simply Blue Energy, a pioneering Celtic Sea energy developer, on a joint venture agreement with Total, one of the world’s largest energy companies, to develop floating wind projects in the Welsh waters of the Celtic Sea.

The first development will be Erebus, a 96MW demonstration project at water depths of 70 metres, for which an application has been submitted to the Crown Estate.

The project will be developed to use Principle Power’s Windfloat® technology, one of the most advanced floating technologies worldwide.

This new partnership between Total and Simply Blue Energy opens a new chapter in the development of renewable energy in the UK.

Developing the potential of the Celtic Sea will make a positive contribution to the UK’s target of reaching ‘Net Zero’ by 2050, while offering exciting new opportunities for industry in areas such as Wales and Cornwall.

Simply Blue Energy, which is based in Co. Cork, Ireland, has established an office in Pembroke to work with the local supply chain on the opportunities created by this project.

Fieldfisher’s Dublin team, assisted by colleagues from the firm’s London office, advised Simply Blue on all aspects of the transaction.

Feilim O’Caoimh, partner, and Head of Corporate and Renewable Energy at Fieldfisher Ireland said: