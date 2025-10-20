mid wales logo

20 October 2025
Mid Wales

Festive Mobile Escape Game Launched

A Powys business is launching what it describes as the “ultimate festive mobile escape game experience” for Christmas parties.

‘Christmas Adventures’ has been created by mobile escape games specialist, Beyond Breakout. In the immersive, mobile escape experience, teams race against the clock to solve festive puzzles, crack clues and save Christmas before time runs out.

“With festive themed props and a dash of Christmas mischief, ‘Christmas Adventures’ is perfect for groups looking to unwrap something truly different this holiday season,” said Beyond Breakout director Lorna Morris.

 

“We wanted to offer something that captures the fun and teamwork of an escape room, but with all the festive sparkle of Christmas.

 

“Beyond Breakout takes the fully mobile escape experience to clients. It’s scalable for small groups or large events, offers fun, fast-paced and festive team bonding and provides engaging, Christmas-themed puzzles and challenges.”

