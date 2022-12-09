Festive Favourite Recipes with Focus on Family Budgets Hit Welsh Butchers Shops

Two new booklets of festive and warming winter recipes using local PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef are now available in local butcher shops – and this year there’s a special focus on making the shoppers’ pound go further.

The booklets have been prepared by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC); as well as being available in shops which are members of its Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef Butchers’ Club, the recipes have also been distributed – along with tasty samples – at events such as the Portmeirion Food and Craft Fair and Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth.

The recipes include hints on how to make meals go further, reduce energy use in cooking and meal planning, and use less expensive but tasty cuts of meat.

HCC Brand Marketing Executive Philippa Gill said,