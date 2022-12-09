Festive Favourite Recipes with Focus on Family Budgets Hit Welsh Butchers Shops

Two new booklets of festive and warming winter recipes using local PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef are now available in local butcher shops – and this year there’s a special focus on making the shoppers’ pound go further.
The booklets have been prepared by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC); as well as being available in shops which are members of its Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef Butchers’ Club, the recipes have also been distributed – along with tasty samples – at events such as the Portmeirion Food and Craft Fair and Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth.
The recipes include hints on how to make meals go further, reduce energy use in cooking and meal planning, and use less expensive but tasty cuts of meat.
HCC Brand Marketing Executive Philippa Gill said,
“With the cost of living rising, it can be a challenge to know where to cut costs and how to budget accordingly. However, our health and wellbeing should always be top priority. Nutritious food is essential for good health and we should always strive to eat well and buy the best food we can afford.
“By adapting the way we plan, cook and shop for our meals, it is possible to save money and time, making the most of nutritious and delicious food in our diet such as Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef. Our new point-of sale marketing material, as well as the eatwelshlambandwelshbeef.com website, has a wealth of tips and advice.
“Practical recipes such as our Welsh Beef Madras and Welsh Lamb Fajitas went down very well at recent food events, with many consumers saying they’d be cooking them as festive winter warmers!”