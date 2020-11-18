Festival of Free Online Events for the Social Housing Sector

Law firm, Hugh James, is hosting a week-long series of free online events to mark the 20th anniversary of its annual Housing Law Conference.

The conference regularly attracts hundreds of delegates from housing associations and local authorities. And this year, the focus is widening to cover a broader range of interests relevant to a much larger audience of housing professionals. #HJHousing Week will take place during 23-29 November and is completely free of charge.

Whether you’re a Chief Executive wanting to understand a new area outside your expertise to inform your strategic decision-making, are new to the sector and want to broaden your skill set, or about to embark on a career in housing, #HJhousing week has something for you. Across the 7 days, there will be a series of webinars, podcasts, videos and blogs focusing on Housing Management, Development, Finance, HR, and Health and Safety amongst others – with guest speakers from organisations including Community Housing Cymru, Gambit Corporate Finance and Knight Frank.

The week kicks off with the annual Housing Law Conference – an interactive virtual Zoom event, hosted by the Hugh James Housing Management team. It will cover the impact of COVID-19 on residential tenancies and an interactive discussion on empty properties.

Other webinars, podcasts, articles, and videos throughout the week will tackle subjects including access for repairs, GDPR, Japanese knotweed, disrepair, equality and diversity, the future of spaces, public to public contracts and financing and refinancing.

To find out more about the range of events and materials available during #HJHousing Week, visit the event page on the Hugh James website: https://www.hughjames.com/hjhousing-week-2020

Commenting ahead of the week-long festival, Richard MacPhail, Partner and Head of the Hugh James Social Housing team said today:

“These are challenging times for the social housing sector and we wanted to make the most of our 20th year of hosting this event to support and enrich a much wider audience of housing professionals. By embracing new technology, we’ve been able to put together a comprehensive programme and resources for those working in the sector to use at their convenience. We hope it will enhance people’s understanding of the latest legal updates, help shape policy and best practice and anticipate what might be on the horizon for the future.”