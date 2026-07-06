Fentrade to Unveil New Factory and Showroom

Independent trade fabricator Fentrade Limited is gearing up for a full factory and showroom unveiling on August 27.

The firm has invested more than £500,000 since the purchase of new premises in Newport earlier this year, transforming the building into a modern production facility that will allow the established trade supplier to further improve its productivity and continue their long-term growth plans.

“We’re excited to see the how the building has changed from its original use to this now very modern production facility, which further benefits from a dedicated trade showroom for our sales team and our customers to use,” said Chris Reeks, Fentrade’s Managing Director. “It’s a great pleasure to be announcing our open day for new and existing customers and industry colleagues to come and see the facilities for themselves and see how far we have come as a business in the eight years since we were established.”

Guests will be able to meet the expanding operational and sales team, view the new showroom facilities and have a guided tour of the factory to see products being manufactured, including seeing how the newly introduced Elumatec SBZ145 machining centre is enhancing the whole process.

“Having the showroom facility encompassing the full range of our products will enable us to further promote these to our customers, and more importantly it will be a great asset for our trade customers to use as their showroom in their own sales process”, said Chris. “We’re delighted to be throwing open our doors on the 27th of August and welcoming in everyone to see everything for themselves and to share in our journey going forward.”

Established in 2018, Fentrade Limited manufactures and supplies high-quality aluminium frames for trade, retail and commercial installers and contractors. Products are delivered across Wales, the West Country, the Midlands and the the North and produced from industry-leading systems such as Aluk, Kestrel and Jack Aluminium.