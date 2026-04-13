Fentrade Relocates to Expanded Premises to Support Growth Strategy

Independent trade fabricator Fentrade has completed the purchase of a new 10,539 sq ft facility, marking a significant step forward in the company’s ongoing growth journey.

The move to the new premises, with a planned completion by May, will mark an important milestone for the Newport-based fabricator, providing the space and infrastructure needed to support rising demand and the next stage of its growth strategy.

Chris Reeks, Managing Director of Fentrade, said:

“This purchase is a direct result of the progress we’ve made over recent years. Demand for our products continues to grow and the new premises gives us the capacity and flexibility to build on that success while maintaining the reliability our customers expect.”

The increased footprint allows for higher production capacity alongside improved operational flow, helping to safeguard dependable lead times as volumes increase.

Chris added:

“Consistent delivery is non-negotiable for our customers. The additional space ensures we can continue to deliver on time, in full and without pressure on quality as the business grows. “Our customers rely on us to make their supply chain simpler. That responsiveness and availability will always be central to how we operate.”

A dedicated showroom is also being incorporated into the new premises, extending Fentrade’s customer support offering. The space will allow visitors to view products up close, explore specification options and demonstrate finished products to their own clients.

Chris said:

“The showroom will create a more collaborative environment, giving our customers the opportunity to showcase quality and innovation, helping them add value and unlock new upselling opportunities.”

The new premises at 2A Adelaide Street, Newport, are located just a few miles from Fentrade’s current site, allowing the business to retain its strategic position close to the M4 motorway.

Fentrade was acquired by Aluminium Vision in 2025. The relocation is the latest in a series of strategic steps taken since the acquisition.