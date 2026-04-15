Feast on Cardiff Announces First Wave of Traders for Inaugural Festival

Feast On Cardiff has revealed the first list of confirmed traders for its debut festival at the city's Bute Park.

Leading the line-up at the festival, which runs from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31, are Pasture, known for its fire-based cooking and regenerative, pasture-raised beef; Bodega, Mediterranean restaurant & wine bar, and sister venue to The Priory Hotel & Restaurant in Caerleon; Pasta a Mano, a Pembrokeshire-born pasta concept; HILLS Brecon, bringing its award-winning burgers from the Bannau Brycheiniog via its HILLS Airstream; Bao Selecta, known for its steamed bao buns; and Cardiff street food favourite Mr Croquewich, famed for stacked grilled cheese sandwiches and parmesan fried chicken.

Founded in Bristol in 2024, Feast On is an independent food festival celebrating the very best of food, drink and local culture across the South West. Now entering its third year, the festival continues to grow by bringing together standout independent traders, top local talent and a strong sense of place.

The festival is expanding into Wales for the first time. The Cardiff edition will combine destination dining, cult street food, local makers and live cooking moments in a weekend designed to celebrate independent food culture in the Welsh capital and beyond.

Also confirmed in the first wave is Chantico, South Wales’ contemporary taqueria and Wales’ only tortilleria, serving tacos made with fresh corn tortillas and locally sourced ingredients.

The Dough Thrower, the award-winning Cardiff-founded street food brand, will bring its wood-fired pizzettas made with slow-fermented dough and Welsh produce.

From Tudor Barber and the team behind Neighbourhood Kitchen, Tân will showcase its produce-led live-fire cooking, built around charcoal, open flame and the best local Welsh ingredients.

From the team behind Tuk Tuk, Wok Hei will offer a first look at its new contemporary Cantonese concept ahead of a permanent opening later in 2026, including dishes such as gourmet prawn toast finished with sesame and Kewpie mayo hot dip.

Also joining the line-up is Churros Hermanos, serving fresh organic vegan churros drizzled with melted Belgian chocolate, and Meating Point UK, a family-run Greek street food business.

Gilly’s Coffee brings its well-loved coffee shop on wheels, now in its ninth year of trading, while Lucky No.7 Coffee will deliver specialty coffee.

Khione Deli, founded on deep Sicilian food heritage, will bring a taste of the Mediterranean through artisan produce including arancini and cannoli. Franks Hot Dogs completes the first wave with native breed, outdoor-reared pork frankfurters.

The Feast On team has also confirmed its Talks & Live Demos schedule, bringing chefs, writers and creators to the stage across the weekend, with appearances from Owen Morgan (Asador 44), James Sommerin (Home at Penarth), Anand George (Purple Poppadom) and Tudor Barber (Tân), with more names still to be announced.

Food Cardiff will also curate a panel talk exploring the projects and partnerships that helped the Welsh capital achieve Gold Sustainable Food Places status in 2024.

More traders are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.