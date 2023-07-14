FAW’s Head of Communications Receives Honorary Fellowship

Head of Communications at the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and former BBC broadcaster, Ian Gwyn Hughes, has received an Honorary Fellowship during the University’s summer graduation ceremonies.

At today’s ceremony, he was honoured for his endeavours to make the Welsh language a central feature of the FAW’s work and for giving the Welsh language and culture an international platform during recent European Championships and last year’s World Cup. He has also been innovative in promoting football in Welsh communities across the country.

Presenting Ian Gwyn Hughes to the congregation was Professor Dylan Jones, Deputy Vice-Chancellor. He commented:

“Today, we are recognising his far reaching, wide ranging and impactful influence off the field and for his incomparable leadership of cultural change and community engagement. And this through his role as Head of Public relations at the Football Association of Wales. You do not have to be very old to realise how different the relationship between the FAW, its wider nation and its language is now compared to only a decade ago. The transformation in the national brand of Welsh football cannot be understated. Yes, they succeeded on the field and reached heights that those of us who remember bleak nights watching Bobby Gould’s team in Ninian Park could not. But there is a general feeling that what happened off the field was the result of Ian’s tireless, brave and diplomatic work. It is in this tradition that we honour Ian today, for his arguably unrivalled contribution in bringing an understanding of Wales, its culture and its language to every corner of this country and beyond through its football team and its wonderful supporters. You could say that he brought the red wall to the consciousness of the watching world. It is a wall that stands for passion, pride, and conviction. A national pride that radiates from the stands and screens to inspire each and every one of us and our team to believe.”

Ian Gwyn Hughes was born in Colwyn Bay and is a former pupil of Old Colwyn High School. He studied History and International Politics at Aberystwyth University. Having previously worked as a TV and Radio sports commentor and presenter on the BBC, including working on Match of the Day, in 2011 Ian joined the FAW and established their communications department.

On receiving the award, Ian Gwyn Hughes, added: