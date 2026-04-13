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13 April 2026
People / Skills

FAW Launches Climate Education Pilot in Caerphilly

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The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has partnered with Our Classroom Climate (OCC) to deliver a pioneering climate education programme at Cwrt Rawlin Primary School in Caerphilly.

This initiative combines interactive digital learning with cutting-edge carbon capture science.

The programme provides teachers with a fully interactive platform aligned to curriculum outcomes, while pupils engage directly with real-world climate solutions. At the heart of the project is an innovative microalgae-based system—described as a ‘liquid tree’—which captures carbon dioxide directly from classroom air through photosynthesis. This not only improves air quality but brings climate science to life in a tangible and engaging way.

This pilot is expected to serve as a blueprint for wider rollout across Wales, supporting national sustainability goals and inspiring the next generation to take climate action.


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