Father and Daughter Team Highlight Commitment to Local Jobs and Skills

David Spear Commercials is highlighting how a father-and-daughter team demonstrates its long-standing commitment to job creation, skills development and supporting the local community.

When Darren Price joined David Spear Commercials four years ago as Head Paint and Bodyshop Technician, the business gained a skilled painter and panel beater, well known across the local area for his craftsmanship and attention to detail, the firm said.

Two years later Darren’s daughter, Layla Price, joined the business as part of a job-creation apprenticeship scheme, following in her father’s footsteps and beginning her own career in the motor industry.

Layla is now an Apprentice Paint and Bodyshop Technician, working full-time at David Spear Commercials while completing a three-year apprenticeship through Merthyr College, attending college one day per week alongside her on-site training.

Both Darren and Layla are permanent employees, with Layla working towards graded certification in paint and panel beating at the conclusion of her apprenticeship.

Geraint Yeo, Director at David Spear Commercials, said:

“At David Spear Commercials we have been creating local jobs for local people for nearly 40 years. We firmly believe in creating wealth within the local area by investing in people, skills and long-term employment opportunities. Darren and Layla’s story is a brilliant example of how that commitment comes to life. “Both Darren and Layla bring a unique skill set to their day-to-day roles. As a father and daughter team, they strive for perfection, which reflects the high standards associated with the David Spear brand. They are an integral part of our business model, and I have no doubt Layla will succeed in her apprenticeship with high honours.”

Darren said:

“I couldn’t be prouder of Layla and what she’s achieved so far. She’s doing remarkably well and taking everything in her stride.”

Layla added:

“It’s a great opportunity. I really love the apprenticeship and having the chance to go to college one day a week, while learning on site under the supervision of my dad. I’m enjoying every part of it.”

David Spear Commercials’ transitioned to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) last year. It said the move reinforced the company’s long-term commitment to continued investment in the business and its people, ensuring opportunities, skills development and job creation remain at the heart of its future.