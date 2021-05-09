Fast Growing Welsh Firm Genmed to Sponsor the Medtech Category at the Wales Startup Of The Year Awards

One of the fastest growing firms in Wales that has also been recognised as one of the ‘1000 companies to Inspire Britain’ for three years in a row is backing the 2021 Wales Startup Awards.

With headquarters in Cwmbran, Genmed is a provider of vendor-neutral, flexible, scalable managed services to the NHS, Health Boards and private healthcare organisations in the UK and Europe and to the wider public sector. The business was started in a garage by Genmed’s founder, former Chief Executive and now Chairman Robin Modak in 2007.

After being joined by colleagues Keith Davis and Peter Staff, they worked together to develop a disruptive new business providing ground-breaking vendor-neutral managed services, funding, technology, equipment and consumables for the NHS. This has resulted in significant cost savings for the NHS as well as improved efficiencies.

According to Chief Commercial Officer Keith Davis, Genmed is proud to sponsor the Wales Start-Up Awards and encourage new talent into the medical technology arena

“From experience, we know that starting a new venture requires hard work and tenacity, along with the strength to overcome any hurdles that new businesses face. It was challenging for Genmed in the early days, but we had a clear vision of what we wanted to achieve, and the determination to challenge existing practices so that we could achieve real value for the NHS. We are really pleased to be involved in the Wales Startup Awards this year to recognise the talent we have in Wales and to encourage others to start their own business. We know that is one of the best ways to boost the Welsh economy and provide jobs for local people.”

Last year’s winner of the Medtech start-up of the Year of the year was Cardiff-based Concentric Health. Its founder, Dafydd Loughran, said that as an early stage startup last year winning MedTech startup of the year was a great lift for the business commercially and as a team.

“Having been through the process twice, the probing questions of the experienced panel force entrepreneurs to consider strategy and refine the vision. With the challenges of scale in the B2B healthcare space and the nature of data involved, visibility and trust are crucial to success in this space and winning MedTech Start-up of the year was a key moment for us in our growth over the past 12 months.”

In addition, he said that the business has been transformed during the last 12 months as digital health has been accelerated ten-fold in response to COVID-19.

“Digital transformation within a matter of weeks became not the plaything of innovators but the only way to maintain urgent healthcare delivery, with remote consultations (including remote consent) playing a big part in that almost overnight shift. Whereas previously we sat in a small office together at Tramshed Tech we're now spread out across South Wales and whilst there are challenges with that, many benefits have emerged and we're now more flexible, working when we each want to in the day.”

The 2021 Wales Start-Up Awards 2021 awards will take place at the Depot in Cardiff in September with over 600 guests attending. Full information on how to enter this year’s awards can be found at www.walesstartupawards.com