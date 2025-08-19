Fast-growing Tech Firm Forms Partnership to Transform Global Enterprise Operations

de Novo Solutions, recently ranked the UK’s 8th fastest-growing company by The Sunday Times, has partnered with global supply chain specialists InspireXT. This strategic alliance will allow both companies to offer even more value to their respective clients by combining their award-winning transformation services with deep domain expertise.

Both organisations share a track record of rapid growth and significant impact in their respective sectors, driven by innovation, expert teams, and a commitment to delivering measurable business value. This partnership brings together two dynamic leaders ready to accelerate transformation for clients across industries.

de Novo Solutions has established itself as a leading digital transformation specialist, delivering Oracle Cloud and ServiceNow implementations across Finance, Procurement, HR and Payroll operations. The company serves a diverse client portfolio including Government departments, multinational private companies, large local authorities and Multi-Academy Trusts.

InspireXT brings complementary expertise in connecting commerce to operations, underpinned by a proven methodology for building efficient and agile value chains across manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, food & beverage, and retail sectors. Since its launch in 2019, the company has expanded rapidly to 180 employees, with senior leaders drawn from Big 4 professional services firms and Tier 1 system integrators.

Headquartered in London, InspireXT maintains a strong global presence with an Americas HQ in Texas and significant operations across India, the Middle East, and Singapore, serving clients across six countries: the UK, Canada, US, India, UAE, and Singapore.

Mark Sweeny, Founder and Group Chief Executive of de Novo, said:

“We’ve always believed in working with the best and have been following InspireXT’s impressive growth and impact for a while now. Both companies have moved fast and made a difference in our industries and bringing our strengths together feels like a perfect fit.”

Kuldeep Thakur, Founder and Managing Director of InspireXT added: