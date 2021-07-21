Fast Growing Cardiff Family Law Firm Backs Financial and Professional Startup of the Year Award

The financial and professional services category at the 2021 Wales Startup Awards is being sponsored by Lux Family Law, a boutique law firm based in Cardiff offering a full range of bespoke family law services.

Lux was founded back in 2017 by Charlotte Leyshon, who is recognised as a market leader in the preparation and negotiation of both prenuptial and postnuptial agreements having extensive experience in preparing these agreements over many years and for very high net worth clients and celebrities.

Charlotte was delighted to be supporting this year’s awards, especially as only a few years ago, she was starting a new business herself.

She said:

“As a law firm that was only founded three and a half years ago, Lux really understands the importance of getting recognition early on in a business‘ growth. It is a big step starting up on one’s own and the incredible thing about the Wales Startup Awards is they truly celebrate the best of entrepreneurship in Wales”. “The Financial and Professional services category was always a natural one for us to sponsor as we really understand the leap of faith it requires to launch something new in an often-saturated market particularly in a pandemic”. “Start-ups are the backbone of the Welsh economy and celebrating those that have had the courage to take that step deserve to be recognised and celebrated. The fact so many of the businesses shortlisted have had such incredible success is a testament to their founders and staff.”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, the creator of the Wales Startup Awards, said:

“The financial and professional services sector is a rapidly growing part of Welsh economy and currently employs over 150,000 people in well paid jobs. Whilst the fintech sector is growing quickly, its success has been built on a foundation of traditional services in areas such as accountancy, law and recruitment where there are still many opportunities for new businesses offering high quality services to clients both here in Wales and further afield. Lux is a perfect example of this type of business, and I am thrilled to be working with them to recognise the entrepreneurs that are thriving in this sector”

The four finalists for the financial and professional services startup of the year are Care Ethics, Central Recruitment Services, Elizabeth Jones Law, and Moxie People with the winner being announced at the 6th Wales Startup Awards which will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on Thursday September 9th.

For further details, go to www.walesstartupawards.com