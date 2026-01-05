BNW High Res Logo_white
Subscribe to Newsletter
Welsh Water leaderboard save
Button Ad_BIFpng
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Equity
ANW_Sidebar
5 January 2026

PPembrokeshire

Fashion Brand Collaborates with Historic Mill to Create Bespoke Blanket

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


melin tregwynt

Fashion brand JW Anderson has reimagined the authentic Welsh blanket which traditional woollen brand Melin Tregwynt is known for.

The striking ‘tomato red’ blanket balances contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship, JW Anderson said. Designed and woven at Melin Tregwynt’s historic Pembrokeshire mill, the blanket has been woven using the same traditional techniques used at the mill since 1912. Crafted from Cambrian wool, it is 100% traceable to the farms in the Cambrian Mountains region of Wales.

jd williams blanket

The Melin Tregwynt woven woollen collections combine the authentic craft tradition of Welsh doublecloth with stunning colours and modern design, the fashion brand said.

“We were thrilled to be approached by JW Anderson to develop the bespoke Welsh Blanket with them,” said Louise Clarke, Director at Melin Tregwynt.

 

“It’s been an honour working with the team to create this new design and celebrate traditional Welsh craftsmanship with such an iconic brand.”

The blanket is available online at JW Anderson and in their new Pimlico Road Store in London. It is priced at £950.

 



podcast centre thumb

Columns & Features:
Tourism & Hospitality
5 January 2026

A Historic Jewel with Very Real Economic Value

A Historic Jewel with Very Real Economic Value
Peter Lynn
5 January 2026

How Can I Protect My Business When I Get Divorced?

How Can I Protect My Business When I Get Divorced?
CCR
23 December 2025

This Is What Real Economic Renewal Looks Like

This Is What Real Economic Renewal Looks Like
Gambit Corporate Finance
23 December 2025

Mergers & Acquisitions Energise Company and Economic Growth

Mergers & Acquisitions Energise Company and Economic Growth

In Other News:

Business News Wales //