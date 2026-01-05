Fashion Brand Collaborates with Historic Mill to Create Bespoke Blanket

Fashion brand JW Anderson has reimagined the authentic Welsh blanket which traditional woollen brand Melin Tregwynt is known for.

The striking ‘tomato red’ blanket balances contemporary design with traditional craftsmanship, JW Anderson said. Designed and woven at Melin Tregwynt’s historic Pembrokeshire mill, the blanket has been woven using the same traditional techniques used at the mill since 1912. Crafted from Cambrian wool, it is 100% traceable to the farms in the Cambrian Mountains region of Wales.

The Melin Tregwynt woven woollen collections combine the authentic craft tradition of Welsh doublecloth with stunning colours and modern design, the fashion brand said.

“We were thrilled to be approached by JW Anderson to develop the bespoke Welsh Blanket with them,” said Louise Clarke, Director at Melin Tregwynt. “It’s been an honour working with the team to create this new design and celebrate traditional Welsh craftsmanship with such an iconic brand.”

The blanket is available online at JW Anderson and in their new Pimlico Road Store in London. It is priced at £950.