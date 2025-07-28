Farming Connect Launches New MasterBusiness Workshops for Dairy and Red Meat Sectors

Farming Connect is offering a new series of MasterBusiness masterclasses tailored for those in the dairy and red meat sectors.

An important aspect of the Farming Connect masterclasses is that delegates can share each other’s experience and knowledge. Teaching is in a “workshop” style rather than in a classroom manner and the workshop will go beyond traditional spreadsheets to offer practical, hands-on insights into farm economics.

Participants will have the opportunity to hear from experienced farmers, leading experts, and advisors.

The application window for MasterBusiness will close on 18 August, 2025.

The two-day MasterBusiness dairy workshop is for dairy farmers who want to understand more about their farm’s finances and how to identify areas for better economic performance.

This is an advanced workshop offering high technical information for farm owners, managers, and herds-people across all dairy farm systems.

The workshop covers a comprehensive range of topics including costs of production, interpreting farm accounts, budgeting, and analysing profitability.

Participants will also learn about economic information sources, key performance indicators, return on investment, and the characteristics of top-performing farms.

Owen Atkinson, a RCVS Specialist vet in Cattle Health and Production, and Anna Bowen, a farm business consultant working for The Andersons Centre, specialising in dairy enterprises will lead the Master Business Dairy workshop.

Anna said:

“This two-day workshop offers a unique blend of veterinary and farm business input to help dairy farmers better understand the drivers of profitability and resilience on their farms. As speakers, Owen brings in-depth knowledge of herd health and the economics of disease alongside a brilliant and engaging style of knowledge exchange while I bring experience of working with dairy farmers across the UK and the privilege of seeing financial data and working with some of the most progressive farmers in the country. “As a hands-on farmer I also understand the challenges of running a farm business and implementing best practice in real life scenarios.”

The MasterBusiness dairy workshop will be held on 21-22 October 2025. The location is yet to be confirmed but Farming Connect says it will be as central as possible.

MasterBusiness red meat is designed to help farmers manage their businesses more effectively, providing the tools to benchmark KPIs and make informed decisions for greater productivity and profitability.

This workshop is aimed at livestock farmers who want to enhance their business management skills, improve financial performance, and optimise farm operations.

The workshop will help you understand financial accounts and to get key insights using cloud-based software to analyse current financial performance, increase revenue while cutting costs, and develop profit-driven budgets and cashflow plans.

You'll also learn to create a farming system aligned with your personal and business goals, enhance team communication, identify key performance indicators, and implement strategies to increase profit through improved animal performance and pasture management.

James Daniel and Rhys Williams from Precision Grazing Ltd will lead the MasterBusiness red meat workshops.

“The MasterBusiness course will help you analyse the true performance of your business and help you develop the planning, accounting, monitoring and communication skills required to run a resilient farming business,” said Rhys Williams.

Two MasterBusiness red meat workshops will be held across Wales on 17-18 November and 19-20 November, 2025. The locations are yet to be confirmed; you will only need to attend one of the workshops.

For more information or to apply for Farming Connect MasterBusiness Masterclasses click here.