Farming Connect Funding Opportunity Aims to Turn Ideas into Action

Farmers across Wales are being encouraged to turn their ideas into practical action through a new funding opportunity designed to support collaborative, on-farm innovation.

Farming Connect has opened applications to its Our Farms Network initiative, inviting Discussion Groups, Agrisgôp groups, and non-Farming Connect discussion groups to apply for funding to deliver short-term, farmer-led trials. The scheme aims to bring farmers together to tackle shared challenges, test new approaches, and generate real, measurable results that benefit both individual businesses and the wider agricultural sector.

With up to £12,000 (excluding VAT) available per group project—and no requirement for match funding—the programme provides a valuable opportunity for farmers to work collectively on focused ideas, reducing risk while accelerating progress.

Across Wales, previous discussion group projects have already demonstrated the power of collaboration. From improving animal health and grassland efficiency to trialling low-carbon practices and enhancing biodiversity, farmers have worked together to explore solutions that deliver tangible benefits on-farm.

Results from earlier projects highlight the impact such collaboration can have. One dairy group saw mastitis cases fall dramatically, resulting in potential annual savings of more than £130,000 on a single farm. Elsewhere, farmers involved in liver fluke control projects reported a significantly improved understanding of disease risk, with all participants gaining knowledge that continues to inform future management decisions. In another project, the use of thoracic ultrasound scanning provided valuable insights into calf health and growth performance, supporting better-informed management and antimicrobial use.

The programme aligns closely with the Sustainable Land Management framework and the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme, supporting farmers to improve productivity, resilience, and environmental performance through practical, evidence-based approaches.

Applications are open to established groups across all agricultural sectors and themes. To be eligible, projects must involve at least five farmers and demonstrate clear, active collaboration between members. Groups applying should also be able to show that they are well-established and already meeting regularly (at least four meetings in the past 12 months and at least four meetings planned for the duration of the project), ensuring that projects are built on strong foundations of shared learning and engagement.

Farming Connect is seeking clear, well-planned proposals that demonstrate strong collaboration, good value for money, and the potential to deliver meaningful impact—not only for the farms involved, but also for the wider industry.

Funding can be used to support a range of activities essential to delivering successful on-farm trials. This includes access to specialist expertise such as consultants or scientists, the hire of equipment for data collection and analysis, sampling and technical reporting, and the communication of findings to ensure lessons learned are shared more widely.

The application window is now open, with a closing date of midnight on Monday 3 August 2026. A briefing webinar will also be held on 8 July 2026 (8:15–9:00am) to provide guidance and help prospective applicants make the most of the opportunity, with participants able to pre-register via the Farming Connect website.

Applications should be submitted by the discussion group lead on behalf of their members, with full agreement across the group and all required participant details included. All participating farmers must have re-registered with Farming Connect via RPW for the application to be considered.

For more information and to apply, visit the Farming Connect website.