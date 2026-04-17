Farming Connect Discussion Groups Initiative Opens for Applications

Farming Connect is inviting farmers across Wales to join its latest discussion groups programme, designed to foster long-term business resilience.

By bringing together motivated individuals to exchange ideas and explore innovative practices, the programme seeks to build both professional knowledge and personal confidence. This collaborative approach focuses on practical solutions that contribute directly to the economic stability and environmental progress of every member’s business.

Farming Connect’s Discussion Groups offers fully funded, sector-specific discussion groups for cohorts of around 12 farmers. These groups meet face-to-face four times a year under the guidance of a dedicated officer who creates a bespoke itinerary tailored to the members’ specific goals. By removing all costs, the programme ensures high-level professional development is accessible to every business.

“At meetings, everyone shares what has gone well, what hasn’t, a farmer might think they have a major issue and be reluctant to share it, but when they do and realise that others have the same issue, it becomes more manageable for them, and they feel less isolated,” says independent sheep consultant, Lesley Stubbings, who supported a Discussion Group in the previous Farming Connect programme.

The impact of this collaborative model is backed by significant industry data. A recent Return on Investment (ROI) analysis of the previous programme revealed an impressive return of £15.71 to the industry for every £1 invested by Farming Connect into Discussion Groups. Furthermore, reports from red meat sector groups demonstrate that the combination of peer membership and active benchmarking leads to sustained improvements in both profit and efficiency.

Beyond the financial gains, participation is beneficial to those navigating the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS). Attendance counts toward UA4 CPD hours, and the programme provides essential support for benchmarking, which aligns with the SFS’s UA3 requirements. Members also gain a private digital platform for year-round communication, ensuring that expert advice and peer support are available long after the physical meetings conclude.

Lesley Stubbings notes that attending a tailored discussion group offers several key advantages, saying:

“Discussion groups create healthy competition. There is a positive friendly competitive element when you have a group scenario.”

Farming Connect seeks members who are ready to engage with their peers and industry specialists. Those interested in learning more on the impact of being part of a discussion groups can explore the Princes Trust Discussion Group Case Study.

Discussion group requirement:

Registration: You must be registered with Farming Connect, including the required re-registration via RPW Online and ‘One Login’.

Benchmarking: A commitment to sharing and comparing data through benchmarking is essential for group progress.

Attendance: Members are expected to attend every scheduled meeting to ensure consistency and group cohesion.

Digital Engagement: You must be willing to participate in the group’s digital communication platform to stay connected between meetings.

The application window opens on 20 April 2026. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Farming Connect website to complete the application form before the deadline on 8 May 2026. For further assistance with the application process, or to discuss local opportunities, please contact your Local Development Officer.

While Farming Connect strives to accommodate all applicants, the establishment of specific groups is subject to local demand and the recruitment of a sufficient number of members to ensure a productive group dynamic.