Farming and Food Partnership Board Launched

A new Farming and Food Partnership Board aims to drive growth, productivity and long-term profitability across the sector, the UK Government has said.

Chaired by Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds, with Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle as deputy, the Board will bring together senior leaders from farming, food production, retail, finance and government to take a “practical, partnership-led approach from farm to fork to strengthen our food production”.

It comes as the UK Government publishes Baroness Minette Batters’ independent Farming Profitability Review, which highlights the need for closer collaboration between farming, industry and government, and greater clarity and certainty for farm businesses looking to grow and invest.

The UK Government said that whilst it will respond to the Review’s findings, action is already under way to give farm businesses the stability they need to plan ahead and invest.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:

“When farming thrives, the whole country benefits. British farmers are central to our food security, our rural economy and the stewardship of our countryside. “Baroness Batters’ Review underlines the need for government, farming and the food industry to work much more closely together. That is exactly what the new Farming and Food Partnership Board will do. “This is about serious action to remove barriers, unlock investment and make the food system work better, so farm businesses can grow, invest and plan for the future with confidence.”

Baroness Minette Batters said:

“I want to thank all those that have responded to the Farm Profitability Review and I encourage everyone to read the Review in full. “I’m pleased that the Secretary of State recognises the need to establish a new approach to growing the British brand at home and abroad by producing, creating and selling more from our farms in a measurable way. “With ever more extreme weather, the horrific, ongoing war in Ukraine and 69.7 million people in the UK now is the time to deliver food security as national security.”

The Board will focus on removing barriers to investment, improving how the supply chain works and unlocking growth opportunities across different parts of primary production and processing. It will have a clear emphasis on supporting agricultural productivity, homegrown British produce and strengthening food security, the UK Government said.

The Board will focus on sector plans where there are clear opportunities to boost productivity, starting with horticulture and poultry.