Farmers Market Looking Forward to Welcoming Back Customers as at Re-Opens

A wide range of fresh produce is once again available from local producers at the weekly Haverfordwest Farmers Market..

The market will be held between 9am and 2pm at Castle Square.

“Traders are delighted to return to provide customers with local, seasonal produce once again every Friday,” said Joe Welch, market manager and food officer for Pembrokeshire County Council. “We are implementing measures to ensure the safety of all customers and traders and we ask that everyone adheres to these. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back and hope to see new faces too.”

Over the lockdown period, an online food hub has been in place and this will continue to operate alongside the farmers market for those who wish to pre-order and pre-pay for their products. Please note that not all traders and produce available at the Farmers Market are listed on the hub.

The stalls returning this Friday at Castle Square are as follows (more will be joining over the coming weeks):

Pennsylvania Eggs

Cuckoo Mill (turkey and chicken)

Blaencamel Farm (organic veg and cut flowers)

Anuna Craft Bakery (sourdough breads and baked products)

Cig Lodor Meats

Haverfordwest Country Markets (baked goods and preserves – Old Park Apiary will also have honey on this stall)

Ocean Seafoods (fish and shellfish)

Dolwerdd Dairy Sheep (sheep’s cheese)

Farmers Food at Home (jams, preserves, chutneys)

Pembrokeshire Beach Tree (bespoke gifts and crafts)

For more information on Haverfordwest Farmers Market, please view their facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Haverfordwestfarmersmarket/

Or contact Market Manager Joe Welch at [email protected]

For more details on the online food hub operating alongside the market, please view https://openfoodnetwork.org.uk/haverfordwest-food-hub/shop