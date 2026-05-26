Family Run Welsh Hospitality Company Acquires Boutique Hotel in North Norfolk

The Morgans Group, the family-run Welsh hospitality company, has acquired The Harper, a Michelin Key-awarded boutique hotel in Langham, North Norfolk.

The deal marks the group's expansion into one of England's most sought-after leisure destinations.

The Harper is a luxury boutique hotel comprising 32 beautifully appointed en-suite bedrooms, a critically acclaimed fine dining restaurant and bar, a games room, and a spa.

In 2024, the hotel was awarded a coveted Michelin Key, a global distinction recognising properties that deliver particularly outstanding stays, cementing its place among Norfolk's premier hospitality destinations.

Led by Director Shon Morgans, the Morgans Group has built an enviable reputation as one of Wales' most respected independent hospitality operators, with a carefully curated collection of coastal hotels and dining venues across West Wales.

The group's philosophy centres on enhancing rather than reinventing, investing in quality, nurturing talented teams, and allowing each property to thrive with its own distinct personality.

Morgans said: