13 January 2026
Food & Drink

Family-Run Spring Water Brand Secures First Major Wholesale Listing

Soleau, a family-run canned Welsh spring water brand born from farm diversification, has announced its first major wholesale listing.

Soleau Spring Water is produced from a natural spring located on a working farm in Usk, Monmouthshire, where the brand was developed as a long-term diversification project. The new listing with Castell Howell marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, bringing Soleau to foodservice customers across Wales and the UK, the firm said.

“Soleau was created as a way to diversify our family farm while protecting the spring and building a sustainable business for future generations,” said founder Sara Jones.

 

“To secure our first major wholesaler listing with Castell Howell, a business that genuinely values family producers and Welsh agriculture, is incredibly meaningful for us.”

Lindsey Hamer, Welsh Produce Specialist at Castell Howell, said:

“Soleau is an excellent example of farm diversification done well. Its family-run roots, strong provenance, and quality make it a great fit for our customers and our values.”



Related Posts:

