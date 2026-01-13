Family-Run Spring Water Brand Secures First Major Wholesale Listing

Soleau, a family-run canned Welsh spring water brand born from farm diversification, has announced its first major wholesale listing.

Soleau Spring Water is produced from a natural spring located on a working farm in Usk, Monmouthshire, where the brand was developed as a long-term diversification project. The new listing with Castell Howell marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, bringing Soleau to foodservice customers across Wales and the UK, the firm said.

“Soleau was created as a way to diversify our family farm while protecting the spring and building a sustainable business for future generations,” said founder Sara Jones.

“To secure our first major wholesaler listing with Castell Howell, a business that genuinely values family producers and Welsh agriculture, is incredibly meaningful for us.”