Family-Run Pembrokeshire Residential Home on Market for £2Million

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has brought to market Pembroke Haven Residential Home in the town of Pembroke Dock, South Wales.

Established over 29 years ago, Pembroke Haven is a well-regarded purpose-built care home with an enviable reputation for delivering excellent quality care within the local area.

The home is registered for 33 service users and comprises 31 bedrooms all with en suite provision on the ground floor, and staff accommodation and an additional office on the first floor.

Recent research conducted by Christie & Co has identified a significant under-supply of bed spaces within 10 kilometres of Pembroke Haven, which demonstrates the excellent opportunity this business presents. Data also shows a higher than national average volume of people over the age of 65 within 10 kilometres the home. Historically, Pembroke Haven has seen a strong demand for beds spaces, it maintains a very high occupancy rate and is run under management with a loyal team of staff.

The property sits in an elevated position close to the coast in the town of Pembroke Dock, South Wales. It benefits from stunning views across the River Cleddau to Milford Haven, and is located within a residential area approximately half a mile from the town centre. It is also within just a few miles of the historic town of Pembroke, which is famous for its 11th-century castle and as the birthplace of Henry VII in 1457.

Pembroke Haven has been owned and run by brother and sister duo, Mr Steven Lade and Mrs Sam Brace, since its establishment in 1990. The pair have decided to sell to pursue retirement.

Oliver McCarthy, Senior Agent – Care at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments,

“Pembroke Haven is a purpose-built care home in A1 condition with all en suite facilities, making it a future proof care facility. It has an excellent reputation for high quality care in the area and the lack of supply of care beds within a 10km radius of the home means that it is consistently in demand from local residents and produces a high level of profit. “We’re delighted to be working with Steven and Sam to help them sell this brilliant home and give them both a well-deserved retirement.”

Pembroke Haven Residential Home is on the market for an asking price of £2,000,000 freehold.