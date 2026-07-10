Family-Run Llanerchindda Farm Guest House Crowned AA Bed & Breakfast of the Year Wales 2026

Llanerchindda Farm Guest House in the Cambrian Mountains has been named AA Bed & Breakfast of the Year Wales 2026.

The award recognises the very highest standards of hospitality, accommodation and guest experience across Wales.

The family-run guest house is owned and managed by Lynn and Martin, together with their twin sons Andrew and Mark, and has built a reputation for offering guests a peaceful rural retreat near the Cynghordy Viaduct in Carmarthenshire.

The business has continued to evolve in recent years, investing in a substantially enlarged dining room overlooking the valley towards the the viaduct and the Black Mountain skyline, alongside an expanded online presence through social media and the launch of a new website.

Martin said:

“We're absolutely thrilled to receive this award. It's recognition not only of our family's commitment but of every member of our fantastic team who works tirelessly to make every guest feel welcome. We're incredibly grateful to the AA for this honour and to our loyal guests who continue to support us.”

Lynn added:

“Hospitality has always been about people. Every guest who walks through our door becomes part of the Llanerchindda story. This award belongs to everyone who has helped us along the way.”

The owners said a key part of the guest house's success has been its dedicated staff, including Carol, Toni, Clare, Lynne, Sandra, Holly, Ina, Aur, Crychan, Andy, James, Modryd and Rob, whose professionalism, warmth and attention to detail help create memorable experiences for every visitor.

Carol said:

“It's wonderful to see everyone's hard work recognised. We all love what we do and take great pride in making every guest's stay as relaxing and enjoyable as possible.”

Sarah, a recent visitor, said:

“The hospitality at Llanerchindda is second to none. The scenery is breathtaking and every member of staff goes above and beyond. This award is richly deserved.”

International guest Peter added:

“I've stayed in many wonderful places, but Llanerchindda offers something truly special. It feels like coming home every time.”

The owners also paid tribute to Bryn, the guest house's much-loved welcoming dog, who has become a favourite recently with guests.