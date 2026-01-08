Family-Run Construction Firm Delivers Another Year of Strong Margins

Andrew Scott Ltd increased its profit before tax to £7 million in the year ended June 30 2025,up from £5.2 million in 2024.

Turnover decreased slightly due to the gestation of orders and two stage tender outcomes to £79.6 million from £84 million in 2024. The firm said that this means a surge in turnover is forecast for the next financial year to £120 million and a secured order book of £250 million resulting in a healthy carry over into the next financial year of £130 million.

Improved trading has resulted in cash in bank position increasing to £15.15 million, up from £10.34 million in 2024, despite the company spending over £2.5 million on capital expenditure.

Directly employed numbers increased from 234 to 271 during the year with an additional 500 employed within the local supply chain.

Major contract wins for Andrew Scott Ltd during the year included Cardiff City Hall, Porthcawl Pavillion, Lower Swansea Valley Heritage project and two enabling works projects for the new electric arc furnace for TATA in Port Talbot, with many other two stage tenders coming to fruition.

Mark Bowen, Managing Director, said:

“The company’s ability to maintain profitability in a difficult market demonstrates the strength of our business, the resilience of our staff and workforce and the quality of our project pipeline. By responding effectively to changing conditions, the strength afforded by our strategic approach and to carefully consider and the evaluate the deliverability of every tender and project, has enabled us to maintain a robust performance and secure a strong order book and healthy cash balance.”

The firm said that success in 2025 included tender opportunities on all five Welsh frameworks including the NHS Building for Wales2 framework, SEWSCAP and SWWRCF. This was reinforced by inclusion on the National Grid framework for the next four years. This affords visibility and stability in the order book for the foreseeable future, the firm said.

Andrew Scott Ltd is currently delivering a portfolio of projects across education, health, commercial, logistics, energy infrastructure and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Andrew Hoppé, Chairman, said:

“I am extremely pleased to report that the company has again delivered an exceptional set of financial results building on the strong performances from previous years. Despite the slight drop in turnover, the company has been able to place far greater emphasis on upfront investment in project planning, procurement, delivery and handover. This streamlining of processes and optimising efficiency has contributed to an uplift in margins and record results. “We are proud that Andrew Scott Ltd is a fully accredited real living wage employer. We consider our very low staff turnover and direct workforce have again been a key driver in our success, together with the exceptional effort and resilience of all our employees. This firm foundation has given us positive momentum, with a record secured order book, several senior operational appointments, and a strong pipeline of new work, the company is well positioned to achieve sustainable profitable growth and look forward to the future with confidence.”

The firm said it remains “very optimistic, but cautious”, adding that “the board are monitoring the change in the geo-political landscape”.

It said it would be “crucial for the new government to maintain a stable economic environment and invest in construction and infrastructure projects that will sustain positive growth within the sector”.

Andrew Scott Ltd said it anticipated further growth in 2026 through a prudent growth strategy, by securing sustainable revenue through careful tender selection plus continued focus on low-risk projects and contract terms with their strategic clients and frameworks.