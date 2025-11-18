tourism hospitality logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism
Button Ad_BIFpng
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
ANW_Sidebar
18 November 2025
Tourism & Hospitality

Family-Run Ceredigion Hotel Achieves 4-Star Visit Wales Rating

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A family-run hotel in the Ceredigion countryside has achieved a 4-star Hotel rating from Visit Wales just seven months after opening.

Since its opening, Ty Glyn has also been named a finalist in two categories for The Wedding Industry Awards and featured in The Independent, The Times, and on S4C.

The Visit Wales assessor praised the venue’s “extremely high quality, thoughtfully designed rooms,” “quality of the food,” and “very warm service,” describing it as meeting “all the expectations of a high-end, four-star top-tier guest experience.”

Rachael Smith, General Manager, said:

“Tourism is vital to Wales, and we’re incredibly proud to contribute to this thriving industry here at Ty Glyn. Receiving this 4-star award is a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and teamwork that our new and dynamic team brings every single day. Our team has worked tirelessly to create exceptional experiences for our guests, and this recognition is a celebration of their commitment, creativity, and energy.”



Podcast Thumbnail_TOURISM

Columns & Features:
Guest Author
18 November 2025

A Botched, Burdensome Licensing Regime for Short-Term Lets in Wales Will Hit Ordinary People the Hardest
Cardiff
7 November 2025

Cardiff’s Arcades Are Perfect for the Curious Traveller
Mid Wales
31 October 2025

Mid Wales Can Lead in Responsible Tourism and Low-Carbon Innovation 
Cardiff
24 October 2025

Designing the Cardiff Arena for Welsh Urban Regeneration

More Tourism Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //