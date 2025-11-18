Family-Run Ceredigion Hotel Achieves 4-Star Visit Wales Rating

A family-run hotel in the Ceredigion countryside has achieved a 4-star Hotel rating from Visit Wales just seven months after opening.

Since its opening, Ty Glyn has also been named a finalist in two categories for The Wedding Industry Awards and featured in The Independent, The Times, and on S4C.

The Visit Wales assessor praised the venue’s “extremely high quality, thoughtfully designed rooms,” “quality of the food,” and “very warm service,” describing it as meeting “all the expectations of a high-end, four-star top-tier guest experience.”

Rachael Smith, General Manager, said: