Family-Run Cardiff Manufacturer Acquired by Global Group

Elmatic (Cardiff) Ltd, one of the UK’s longest-established manufacturers of industrial electric heating elements, has been acquired by NIBE Industrier AB.

The move ensures that Elmatic’s 77-year tradition of craftsmanship and specialist manufacturing will continue to thrive, now supported by the resources of a global heating solutions group.

Founded in 1949, Elmatic (Cardiff) Ltd has operated as a family-run business dedicated to producing custom-built, high-quality heating solutions for diverse industries.

NIBE Industrier AB brings more than 70 years of international industry leadership, originating in Markaryd, Sweden, and expanding to become a global group with a strong entrepreneurial culture and strategic focus on sustainable, energy-efficient heating, climate and control solutions.

John Skalitzky, former owner of Elmatic (Cardiff) Ltd, said:

“On behalf of my family and myself, we are reassured by the knowledge that Elmatic’s future will continue under the leadership of NIBE’s group of companies. I would like to thank the exceptional team of employees, who will continue their work in very capable hands.”

Following the acquisition, Elmatic will continue to operate with the same management team, ensuring stability for employees, suppliers, and customers while benefiting from NIBE’s broader technological, operational, and international resources.

To support the transition and strengthen strategic alignment within the NIBE Element business area, Simon Ellam, Managing Director of Backer Heatrod Ltd and Heat Trace Ltd, will take on a Chairman role supporting Elmatic’s leadership team. His extensive industry expertise and experience within NIBE Element’s UK operations will help guide Elmatic through its next chapter of growth.

Simon Ellam said: